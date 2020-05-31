▲ The maker of award-winning films like Million Dollar Baby, in an image from last year.Photo Afp

Afp

The Angels

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 4

Film legend Clint Eastwood turns 90 today, but don’t think the For A Fist Buck and Dirty Harry star is ready to hang up his cowboy boots.

The actor-turned-director who won four Oscars and who produced nine films in the past 10 years, has not expressed a desire to retire now as he reaches nine decades.

The truth is, Eastwood is not a huge birthday fan. We will have a very, very quiet family celebration, this week his son Scott, 34, and also an actor, told Access Hollywood.

Eastwood (1930) has a seven-decade career with more than 50 films, the most recent being the biopic The Case of Richard Jewell, which premiered last November.

The production received mixed reviews and generated strong rejection by the representation of a real-life journalist, who traded sex for FBI secrets.

However, Eastwood’s career has withstood other controversies, from accusations of excessive violence in the so-called dollar trilogy, from fascism in dirty Harry and warmongering in American Sniper, to his portrayal of racism in Gran Torino. In addition to the Oscars for Unforgivable and Million Dollar Baby and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Eastwood’s catalog also contains some critically massacred failures.

I want to think he’s slipping … he’s been hit hard along the way, film journalist Tim Gray, vice president of Variety magazine, told Afp.

I think he will continue working as long as he can, he seems to have a creative drive that keeps him going, he says.

Courteous reluctance

Known in Hollywood as an educated but reluctant man to talk or personal details, Eastwood has hinted at future projects, but had not confirmed any plans before the pandemic closed all productions in March.

In an interview in January, he told British ITV television that he was still enjoying his craft.

I like to do it; It is good to be able to have a paid job, he said. “I like to be in movies, I like to make them and I started directing because one day I thought I could look at the screen and say: ‘Enough, Eastwood, you better do something else,'” said the director.

In other interviews, he has assured that he does not understand why cinema lights such as Billy Wilder and Frank Capra retired at an early age, and has insisted on his desire to work while interesting projects come to him that are worth studying.

Despite having previously announced his retirement from acting after Gran Torino, in 2008 Eastwood returned to the front of the camera four years later in Life Curves, and then in 2018 with La mule.

It’s quite unpredictable, Gray said. I have the feeling that now he does what he wants.

In addition to continuing to oversee his productions in Malpaso, Eastwood, who was mayor of the exclusive Carmel spa (1986-88), remains politically committed: he supported, for example, the failed Michael Bloomberg campaign earlier this year.

With eight children and many grandchildren, Eastwood is sure to be crowded on Sunday, even though he’s not really looking for celebrations.

She hates her birthday, her daughter Alison told the Closer publication late last year. I think he just wants to work and enjoy his life, but I don’t think he wants to celebrate it … so we’ll see.

.