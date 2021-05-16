While Miss Universe is chosen, Carolina Sandoval sends powerful message about the ‘perfect’ woman



Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: Carolina Sandoval / Courtesy

While this Sunday, at 8/7 PM the next Miss Universe 2021, Carolina sandoval sends powerful message about the ‘perfect’ woman where it says, among many things: “I don’t know of any soul surgeon.”

As she herself has confessed on more than one occasion, culturally, like most girls in Venezuela, Carolina grew up with a great struggle with being as close as possible to the ‘pre-established beauty style’ … “We all grow up wanting to be Misses”, he has said on several occasions.

However, Since she decided to ‘free herself’, as she puts it, from external pressures and what beauty and perfection are supposed to be, her philosophy of life is totally different., and from that same thought and new lifestyle, he constantly transmits the message on his social networks, both with his attitude, his way of dressing -or not dressing- and his messages.

Today, the day they return to the catwalks the Misses of the whole world with the aim of becoming the most beautiful in the universe, Sandoval shares a video where we see her dressing, naturally, with all her voluptuousness exposed, putting on makeup and writing the following message:

“I hope that you beautiful women can visualize beauty from another perspective … I hope that all of us when we look in the mirror see a perfect woman beyond the ‘established’ beauty parameters.… Hopefully we can teach our children that we are all beautiful and that what The soul should look the most beautiful, the rest can be fixed, but I still do not know any soul surgeon“.

On this occasion, unlike the previous ones, and although the external beauty continues to weigh, the next Miss Universe will have to meet certain requirements that have to do more with the intellect than with the physical. You must have a career, you must be skilled in handling communication and experience in areas where wisdom is cultivated.

In the case of the miss from her country, the Miss Venezuela Mariangel Villasmil, she is a psychology student and certified pastry chef, owner of Slainte Cakes, a small business in Maracaibo, Venezuela that employs local women.

Has a campaign called: ‘Give a Sweet Smile’ that delivers birthday cakes to children’s hospitals and nursing homes. He is fluent in Spanish and English, having lived in New York for a year.

After being a victim of malpractice in surgery, she has become an activist for ‘Love Yourself’, lecturing young women on body positivity, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

MEET MARIANGEL VILLASMIL HERE: