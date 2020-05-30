It didn’t take that long since hidden recordings of dubious taste were known, where Cristina Kirchner sent the PC to “suture the ortho” and to kill – politically – Massa. It was the same time that Sergio Massa he swore that he would never again join Kirchnerism and the current President publicly maintained “that Peronism was pathetic with Cristina” and that “it was difficult for him to find a single valuable element of the lady’s second term.” Those rough edges can be ironed out to win an election, but the differences are.

An external enemy is fundamental for the internal cohesion of any human group. There are plenty of examples in the world history of governments that have even created or stoked this foreign adversary to guarantee levels of national cohesion; but when the external enemy is real, like the pandemic, like the Covid-19, those levels of internal cohesion are consolidated.

The pandemic aid to the coexistence of the governing coalition but the differences subside, fundamentally in the second lines. Alberto, Cristina and Sergio can forgive everything, but the reconciliation between the militants of each space is more difficult to redeem.

That logic is clearly observed in the subdivision of Ministries and Secretaries of State with officials who clearly respond to different tables.

In that context the President, the depositary of formal power, pleases and contains the Vice who anointed him, but he needs to build up his own power. The pandemic, which produces devastating effects in health and economic matters, has given Alberto Fernández popularity and acceptance indexes that you probably never imagined; but in addition to the power of the masses, it needs the power of the button panel.

While the President focuses on administering the pandemic and focuses on sanitary and economic measures, Cristina puts her energy on the political arm to keep his power intact before a President who accumulates positive rates of popular acceptance.

The former President maintains its reservoir of pure Kirchnerism in the province of Buenos Aires where she is not only the head of the Governor, but also takes the license to intervene in areas with unconditional supporters such as Sergio Berni, in Security, and Andres “Cuervo” Larroque, in Social Development; who respond directly to it, as if to make clear who the boss is.

Alberto also takes time to attend to the Chief, who writes to him daily on WhatsApp, consulting and suggesting decisions.

Kichnerism not only names its people in relevant positions, such as Fernanda Raverta in the ANSeS , but militant cadres are in charge of occupying spaces in all areas: from the Anses delegations of the interiror to the directions of different Ministries. Next year they will go again through the spaces in the lists of legislators, reserved for the most loyal and faithful; from where the Kichnerismo consolidates its power.

Justice, Cristina’s biggest problem

In addition to building power, Cristina is in charge of dismantling the judicial front. The Anti-Corruption Office has ceased to be a plaintiff in two emblematic cases of the Kirchner family: “Hotesur and” Los Sauces “in which Cristina, Máximo and Florencia are being prosecuted.

According to some members of the justice system, such as the prosecutor Campagnoli, the cases have a life of their own and it is very difficult to stop the dynamics of a process where several judges have intervened and several instances have gone through. But the evidence shows that justice in Argentina has a special political timing and is not prone to move in directions that displease power.

With an opposition lacking clear leadership and without a consensus speech (Macri disappeared, the UCR without a compass, Lilita Carrió withdrawn, and Rodriguez Larreta increasingly questioned by his colleagues from Cambodia for his role as legitimizer of the National Government during the pandemic), The discussions for real power will take place between the tables of the ruling coalition, where there are more tensions than convergences.

