After numerous leaks, confirmed news and hopes of MIUI 11 users, The new version of the customized layer of Xiaomi phones is official. And there is already a mobile that will go on the market with it: the Xiaomi mi 10 Youth Edition. Of course, the brand has confirmed the first list of mobiles that will be updated in China; with models that will update with three years on the market, such as the Xiaomi Mi 6.

MIUI 12 is already among us, even if it still has some way to go to international mobiles. As usually happens, Xiaomi has made the new version of the custom layer official in its country; and the mobiles of that territory will be those that first update. In terms of what’s new, MIUI 12 updates many of the main functions while renewing the aesthetic and taking advantage to include new animations. And this could be the summary: MIUI 12 is more colorful and lively.

MIUI 12 renews its aesthetic with more animations

Xiaomi’s custom layer has been improving over the years to evolve from the clear inspiration of iOS to an interface with character and characteristic of the brand; without therefore continuing to be inspired by other manufacturers. In this sense, MIUI 12 takes a leap in design, establishing itself in minimalist aesthetics, with clean menus and smooth transitions that offer a renewed animation, also very marked (and perhaps somewhat long, at least as shown by Xiaomi).

New animations range from terminal unlock to weather effects in MIUI 12 weather app. Xiaomi improves the quality of these animations, makes them more attractive and take the opportunity to adapt them to the screens with the highest refresh rate, something usual this 2020.

In addition to system access animations, MIUI 12 updates the transitions between the latest open applications and the return to desktops. And is that the latest version of the layer has updated its graphics engines to offer a more fluid look of everything that moves on the interface. And it is a lot: MIUI 12 has a remarkable life, at least according to what the brand has shared.

Dynamic wallpapers

In line with the animations, Xiaomi introduces new backgrounds in MIUI 12 with which to maximize the user experience. These backgrounds are inspired by space and its exploration; with dynamic wallpapers from Mars and Earth, also of glaciers.

Xiaomi makes the transition between the lock screen and the dynamic background as colorful as it is smooth

As with MIUI 11, this layer update places a special emphasis on nature. Dynamic wallpapers are a good example, it also applies to weather app and sounds, especially notification ones. Further, more transparencies and effects are includedLike new animations when deleting an application: now the icon explodes in colored bubbles. New illustration (MALM), animation (FOLME), and render (MiRender) engines dramatically improve the overall aesthetic appearance.

More privacy and security

Xiaomi increases two of the key aspects in a mobile: privacy and security. Permission control has been improved since MIUI 12 reports everything that each application has requested in the form of a history. If you asked for access to the location, contacts and what you did at all times in the background. In addition, we can know which apps are staking using the location permission by clicking on the notification in the status area.

Another of the inclusions of MIUI 12 is the ‘Mask mode’ or ‘Mask mode’, a kind of incognito mode that allows the user use your phone without applications receiving personal information. Xiaomi details the ‘Mask mode’ as a kind of security passport: with this mode activated MIUI 12 will offer ’empty’ information when requested by applications.

History of everything an application has done in MIUI 12

MIUI 12 also allows you to select the permissions that each application will use and if these will be single use. Accessing the camera or microphone is not allowed in the background for any application. And this extends to six other key Android permissions, such as access to contacts, recording or the usual location.

More health options

Sleep log at MIUI 12

The health application is updated with the sleep registration options without an activity bracelet, only with the phone and MIUI 12. The new version of the Xiaomi cape has algorithms with which to measure the quality of sleep, it also offers recording of snoring and the number of times we sleep. All these records remain on the phone: Xiaomi ensures that the data is not collected.

Aside from sleep, the health app automatically records all movement, from the steps to the exercise performed or the floors promoted. And precisely, at least according to what Xiaomi claims.

Other news from MIUI 12

Apart from the most notorious, Xiaomi has introduced other improvements in the latest version of its custom layer, MIUI 12. Some of those news are:

Dark mode 2.0. The dark mode includes more changes aside from the darkening of the interface: the background adapts to the screen lighting and the font size and its contrast are modified. Dark mode is now compatible with more Xiaomi apps.

MIUI 12 offers more video editing tools.

Game mode improves with increased acceleration and new screen recording.

More Artificial Intelligence. Xiaomi has optimized the AI ​​of its layer to improve performance and offer a much tighter consumption.

Multitask with floating window. MIUI 12 allows you to convert any app to full screen in a small floating window with a single gesture. They can also be attached to the panel.

MIUI 12 includes a simple interface for those who have difficulties in using it.

Updated Xiaomi apps. The apps and services included in MIUI 12 are updated in the style of the new layer.

First Xiaomi phones that will be updated in China

Xiaomi has confirmed that the update will soon begin expanding in its stable form, always to Chinese models first. June will be the starting date even though the closed beta has already started; with an update in waves that would be as follows:

Update scheduled for June:

Second as many updates:

Third round of updates:

More information | MIUI