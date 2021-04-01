Which world body is doing better or less badly?

We are launching a survey for fans to give their opinion on which world body is doing better in boxing lately or which is doing less badly than the others, if no organization is to be approved.

Lately with the franchise champions of the WBC, with the super champions of the WBA, and always with the incredible decisions of the organisms, boxing does not advance, it regresses.

We could leave a box where no one will be voted, but we want to know for the fans which is the one that is doing the best, or the least bad body at present.

