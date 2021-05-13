Which Vitamin Supplements Are Associated With Better Prevention Against Coronavirus

Consumption of multivitamin supplements and vitamin D, as well as Omega 3 has a high incidence in the prevention of contagion against coronavirus, especially in women.

It should be noted, however, that these supplements do not fight the virus, but prevent the chances of infection by strengthening the immune system.

The use of supplements to prevent Covid

Since the pandemic began, many celebrities began talking about the benefits of vitamin and nutritional supplements to prevent coronavirus disease. Some have been correct while others offer unproven information on the matter.

An article published in News Medical Life Sciences says: “Dietary supplements can help support a healthy immune system, but it is not known whether specific supplements might be associated with a lower risk of SARS-CoV-2.”

Therefore, to know the incidence, a study was carried out through an application in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden. The study consisted of users will record the supplements they used to determine how helpful they are for strengthening the immune system.

Among other things, they were asked to include their health status and problems, whether they have had or had Covid, and the supplements they use.

Probiotics, Omega 3 and Vitamin D, are the main vitamin supplements to strengthen the immune system. Photo: Shutterstock

Which Supplements Are Most Helpful

The results showed that people who took probiotics, Omega-3s, multivitamins or vitamin D ran a lower risk of contracting Coronavirus.

On the other hand, the consumption of vitamin C, garlic or zinc supplements were not associated with the prevention of Covid.

This indicates that the consumption of these different supplements helps to keep the immune system strong and there is less risk of contracting the disease. But is this enough?

Ways to avoid contagion

Food is key for the body to maintain high defenses. However, it is not enough. It is also necessary to follow the measures issued by the health authorities.

If possible, avoid crowded or crowded places. Social distancing is key to avoiding contagion.

The use of masks is also essential to protect yourself, as well as hand washing. Avoid holding social gatherings at home. And, of course, consume vitamin D, Omega-3 supplements or multivitamins to strengthen the defenses.

It should be noted, however, that these supplements should not be used as a treatment for the disease. If someone is infected, it is best to go to a health center or consult a doctor and follow their instructions and the respective medication.

On the other hand, the use of vitamin supplements does not guarantee that contagion is avoided. Rather, they are adjuncts to strengthen the immune system so that the effects of the disease are not so severe.

