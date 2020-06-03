One of the most anticipated series for later this year is the third season of the DC Universe original, so there is a list of villains who should appear in ‘Titans’ in this installment.

Somehow the series has managed to get rid of its main threats, or at least the most popular in its first two seasons, such as Deathstroke, Trigon and Doctor Light.

But all of them have been annihilated in some way or another, some with a very brief appearance, while others were a real headache for the team.

So for the next installment one would think that the only threat is Black Fire, but there are a series of villains that should appear in ‘Titans’ and that would undoubtedly put the young heroes on the spot.

Deathstroke’s story goes hand in hand with Terra, who opens one of the team’s most popular adaptations, ‘The Judas Contract’, as she infiltrates the team and begins to destroy it from within.

Another of the team’s great threats is Brother blood, a religious leader of the Church of Blood with aspirations for political power and world conquest, with some special abilities.

Another way that could be an interesting story is the Sons of Trigon, Jacob, Jared and Jesse, who play an important role in his return to life. Brothers have the ability to induce the seven deadly sins in any living being.

Gizmo He is another of the villains that should appear in ‘Titans’, since he is a cybernetic genius who builds armies of robots, in the most recent adaptations he is the same age as the heroes.

With the arrival of Barbara Gordon as Oracle, her closest nemesis is The Calculator, a criminal genius with obsessive compulsive disorder, who has managed to exploit the weaknesses of the heroes, exploiting their weaknesses.

Speaking of strategic geniuses, The Clock King, is another villain who stands out for being meticulous in the calculation and precision of strategies, through analysis of behavior and the precision of time.

One of the constant villains in the hero stories is the psychic, Psimon, with telepathic and telekinetic powers, abilities that are only surpassed by his arrogance which is his main weakness.

It is almost something marked that the stories of the heroes must have evil versions, those are the Titans of Tomorrow, the alternate versions of the heroes in the future, being the main villains of ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’.

These are just some of the villains that should appear in ‘Titans’, here we leave you a list of characters that could also appear in this new installment.