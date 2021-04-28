Which vehicles suspend the ITV the most and their defects

The ITV continues to be a real headache for those who do not keep their vehicles in good condition. We tell you which vehicles are suspended and why.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 28, 2021 (2:20 p.m. CET)

The vehicles that suspend the ITV the most and why

Although we almost always focus on ITV pose a minor headache for drivers, who they must ensure the good condition of their vehicles, travel to the chosen station and, in addition, pay an amount that varies depending on the characteristics of the car, many times we forget another of its functions: screening vehicles that are not fit to circulate on our roads.

It is here when all the inconveniences of the ITV make sense, because a vehicle in poor condition, with poor lighting, with excessive wear on your wheels or ineffective components it’s a danger on the road. For its own driver and for the rest of the users of said road.

In fact, a study conducted by the Institute of Road Safety of Duque de Santomauro Motor Vehicles (ISVA) on the contribution of ITV to Road Safety, ITV stations managed to avoid more than 500 fatalities on the road, about 12,000 injuries of various degrees and at least 17,700 traffic accidents in one year.

The most recurrent offenders and offenses

But, which are the vehicles and drivers that commit the most offenses or that have their vehicles in the worst condition. According to data from the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA – ITV), more than 30 percent of the trucks that show up for these reviews fail the exam. This vehicle is followed by buses, with 26.9 percent failures, vans (one in four fail inspection) and trailers, with 14.2 percent failures.

As for the most neglected faults and components, lighting and signaling is the cause of 36.18 percent of failures. Tires follow, with 33.72 percent, usually due to excessive wear or problems that can cause serious damage to the steering. In addition, as the vehicles with the most suspension are also the heaviest, damage associated with the service brake (19.02 percent) and the suspension (17.30 percent) are common.