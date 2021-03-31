Which V10 sounds better? Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT face off in acoustic video duel

And I already anticipate who the winner is: your ears, which will receive the sound waves of these two incredible wind instruments for almost four minutes. Although by philosophy the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT are quite different cars – one is a work of technological art, the other is an ode to purism – the truth is that their mechanical configurations are very similar. And there is no secret in recognizing it: Its naturally aspirated V10 engines are works of art of mechanics. Now it’s time to find out which of these thrusters sounds better.

The Lexus LFA’s engine is a 4.8-liter naturally aspirated V10., developed by Yamaha. It develops 560 hp at 8,700 rpm, and allowed the carbon fiber supercar to do 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.7 seconds. For its part, the Porsche Carrera GT was fitted with a 5.7 V10 engine, an atmospheric one with its roots planted in competition, and barely legalized for road use. It delivered 612 hp at 8,000 rpm. The sound of the Porsche is, in my opinion, more punchy and acid than the melody of the Lexus LFA – within the loftiness of both exhaust tones.

It’s a shame they won’t let us listen to the sound of the Porsche any longer.

Supercar Driver video finally focuses on the Lexus LFA, leaving a battle of sounds for just a few seconds at the start of the video. And in my opinion it is the right decision: the sound of the Lexus LFA is so perfect, that if they told me that I was going to lose my hearing, it would be the last thing I would want to hear. Sharp and melodic, with a visceral crescendo culminating in a full-throated demonic scream. It is just perfect. If you don’t believe me, turn up the volume on your headphones and enjoy this auditory orgasm. It has no other name.

Photos of the Porsche Carrera GT