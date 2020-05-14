TVs where streaming services are not working PM Images / .

About 60 days have passed without being able to go to the cinema in Spain. Some traditional rooms may reopen starting Monday, May 25, in those places that pass to phase 2 – although with certain restrictions. But for those who miss watching movies or series with friends during confinement, there are tools for sharing leisure time in front of the screen. Netflix Party, Scener, TwoSeven and Metastream allow people in different places to simultaneously watch movies and series and comment on them.

Depending on which streaming services are going to be used or how the interaction between participants is preferred, it is better to choose one or the other tool. Netflix Party and Metastream allow participants to chat. The first, stands out for its simplicity, and the second, for allowing users to create playlists. Scener and TwoSeven go further and, in addition to sending messages, they serve to make video calls while watching a movie. Each of these services includes different functions and works with different video platforms. EL PAÍS has put its performance to the test.

Netflix Party

Netflix Party syncs video playback and adds group chat to Netflix movies or series. It can only be used with Google Chrome on desktop or laptop computers. To use it, the first step is to add the extension to the browser. Then, you have to enter Netflix, choose a movie and click on the red icon that says NP located next to the address bar.

“Start party,” suggests a button. Clicking on it automatically creates a link to share with other users. Anyone who wants to join the simultaneous playback must have previously downloaded the extension on their computer. Then you have to click on the link and click on the red NP icon in your browser. Once connected, Netflix Party randomly offers each user an avatar. By clicking on it, it is possible to change this illustration and also choose a nickname.

The promoters assure that today Netflix Party has more than a million users. Its main strong point is that the operation is very simple. In addition, you can set that any of the users can stop or rewind the video. The main disadvantage is the limitation of devices in which it can be used. More flexible functions are missing that allow using multiple terminals at the same time. For example, playing a movie on television with the corresponding chat open on one side and being able to make comments simultaneously from the mobile. This paste can be extrapolated to the rest of the analyzed tools.

Scener

Scener, in addition to allowing you to chat while watching Netflix or HBO content, also serves to make video conferences. This service starts from the premise that “now, more than ever, people are looking for ways to stay connected.” Laugh together, scream together, cry together. Our high-definition video chat allows you to share each moment as if you were sitting next to each other ”, states the Scener website, which allows up to 20 users to watch movies or series together.

It is installed similarly to Netflix Party. Add an extension to Google Chrome. Then you have to click on it (it appears next to the address bar) and enter a name and email to create an account in Scener. Once the session is started in the chosen streaming service, click on “create private theater” and give permission to this tool to activate the camera.

In order for other users to join, a link or code can be shared with them. The first option is intended for those who still do not have Scener, since the link leads to a website to download the extension and access the room. If they already have it installed, they can enter the code to join the joint visualization. Finally, you only have to play the chosen movie.

To avoid echo, the service recommends using headphones. Each user can turn video and audio on and off whenever they want. You can also comment on the movie in writing in a column that appears on the right side of the screen. In this case, the person creating the room can control what is being played. For example, rewind or pause the movie. You can also choose which other users can take command.

TwoSeven

The main strength of TwoSeven is that it allows free viewing of content from a greater number of platforms. In addition to Netflix or HBO Now, it is possible to use it with Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Vimeo or even videos that are stored on the computer. You can also opt for a paid subscription to use it with Hulu or Disney Plus. In this case, prices typically range from $ 5 to $ 20 a month. But the situation caused by the coronavirus has led the company to lower the price to three dollars a month. In the paid versions there are also some additional functions such as the possibility of editing or deleting messages.

Like Scener, it allows you to both chat and make video calls with other users while watching a video. The first step in using TwoSeven is to download the extension for Firefox or Chrome. You also have to log in with Google or Facebook or register with an email. In that case, you have to confirm the email from the inbox. Once inside, you can create a room. In doing so, it is possible to choose whether participants can activate their microphone and camera during viewing. The creators of TwoSeven recommend not allowing it in rooms with more than 10 people. It is also possible to choose if only the administrator can pause or rewind the video.

If you have friends who already use TwoSeven, you can invite them directly. If not, a link can be shared with them. At first, the interface may be less attractive than that of Netflix Party or Scener. To make the user experience as comfortable as possible, it is recommended to enlarge the screen. In this way, the video will occupy a large part of the monitor. In a lower strip, there will be the videos of the participants and, in a column on the right, the text chat.

Metastream

Metastream allows you to chat while watching videos from platforms such as Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, Twitch, Disney + or Crunchyroll. There are still some basic aspects to improve in this tool, which is still in beta. For example, when trying to watch a Netflix series, it opens directly in a different window than the one intended for chatting. This does not happen when viewing other content, for example, from YouTube.

To use Metastream you have to download the extension for Firefox or Chrome. Then you have to enter their website, choose the username and choose whether you want to create a room or join an already open one. It is possible to do it through a link that can be shared after clicking on a button with the text “invite”. You can also set whether you want the session to be public, private – users need permission to access the chat – or offline – no one can join. You can also choose between the number of users that can participate: from two to four, eight, 16, 32, 64 or an unlimited number of users.

One of the strengths of this tool is that it allows participants to add videos from different platforms to a kind of playlist. In addition to pausing or rewinding content as long as you give them permission, they can change the order of the videos they want to play next. As for the chat, you can choose whether it is in a column on the right side of the screen or that the comments appear on the left side of the monitor above the video but without any background – similar to how they appear, for example, in the direct ones from Instagram—.

