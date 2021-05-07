Which team are the candidates for 4M?

4M arrives. This Wednesday more than five million Madrilenians are called to vote in the elections to the Community of Madrid. In the last 15 days, the different candidates have campaigned and presented their electoral programs, in which sport has also played a prominent role, but, From which team are the candidates for the presidency of the Community of Madrid?

Improving sports facilities, promoting women’s sports, a new Sports Law … are some of the proposals that can be read in the electoral programs for the next elections on May 4 for the presidency of the Community of Madrid. Sport is essential in society and also arouses passions among the different candidates. Some practice it regularly, others do not hide what their colors are. We review what we know from the candidates about their passion for the sport:

Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP)

The current president of the Community of Madrid and candidate again for the PP, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, is a soccer fan and a confessed follower of the Real Madrid, although it also supports the rest of the Madrid clubs. When it comes to playing sports, the Popular Party candidate prefers to wear sports shoes to run and has participated in several popular races.

What’s more, a few days ago he left a promise in an interview in El Partidazo de COPE. “If Real Madrid win the Champions League, I promise to put a shirt and a white scarf on Almeida,” confessed the great favorite to win the elections. The candidate declared herself a fan of «Courtois, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos» and he also complimented Zidane. “Zidane himself is liking me a lot, but because I have always liked him. I love it now as a coach, ”he said.

He even dared to comment on the renovation of Sergio Ramos: “Florentine He’s not one of those people who is easily pressured. Looks like me. If I tell him to renew Sergio Ramos, the thing will still look good, “he concluded.

Angel Gabilondo (PSOE)

In the case of Angel Gabilondo, a candidate in the elections to the Community of Madrid with the PSOE, he was even a footballer in his youth. As a good man from Donostia, the socialist candidate is a follower of the Real society. And he was also in charge of recording his devotion to the winner of the Copa del Rey on social networks.

Pablo Iglesias (United We Can)

Pablo Iglesias, Although born in Madrid, his family comes from Soria, so he feels special affection for him Numantia. «I saw the promotion to Second B in Garray. I went to Los Pajaritos with the scarf and the sandwich that my grandmother made for me. He admired Monzón. I vibrated seeing Barbarín score at the Camp Nou in ’96. Rilke said that the homeland is childhood. Today more than ever ¡Aúpa Numancia! », The United Podemos candidate published last year on the occasion of the relegation of the team to Second B. He also supports Rayo Vallecano, a team that was his neighborhood for a long time … until he moved to the Galapagar case.

I saw the promotion to 2a B in Garray. I went to Los Pajaritos with the scarf and the sandwich that my grandmother made for me. He admired Monzón. I vibrated watching Barbarin score at the Camp Nou in ’96. Rilke said that the homeland is childhood. Today more than ever ¡Aupa Numancia! https://t.co/WCe0AwuZwn – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) July 21, 2020

Edmundo Bal (Citizens)

Edmundo Bal, candidate for the presidency in the elections of the Community of Madrid with Ciudadanos, is a fan of the Atlético de Madrid. In fact, he is a member of the rojiblanco club. Bal has confessed how much he misses seeing his team at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Rocío Monasterio (VOX)

The candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid by VOX, Rocío Monastery, is a follower of Real Madrid, as he showed on his social networks on the occasion of the last classic played in the League. The Vox candidate showed her support for the Madrid team and also called for the immediate return of the public to the stadiums and other outdoor events.

Cheer up to Real Madrid in their match against FC Barcelona!

We demand immediate opening to the public in football stadiums, bulls and outdoor shows. # ProtegeMadrid pic.twitter.com/748o5uZ7hQ – Rocio Monasterio (@monasterioR) April 10, 2021

“I’m from Madrid, but I like Atleti, their spirit is like that of VOX,” he said at the time in an interview with the newspaper AS.

Mónica García (More Madrid)

The candidate of More Madrid to the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Monica Garcia, he has not shown his preferences for a particular soccer team. When asked in a recent interview with As, she assured that she was, as her son says, “from the backgammon team.” “A year with Madrid and another year with Atlético,” he explained.

Yes, his boss Iñigo Errejón He has always shown his weakness for Real Madrid. What’s more, in an interview with the same media he confessed that his father played in the lower categories of the white team and explained where his sympathy for the 13-time European champion comes from.

«I don’t remember the first time I went to the Bernabéu, but I do remember that the Madrid of La Quinta del Buitre was my first reference, in fact the first kit they gave me was Paco Buyo’s; and then the team that really started hooking me was Valdano»Said the leader of More Madrid.