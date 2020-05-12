Despite the fact that the Ministry of Public Education maintains that the return to classes will be this June 1, in 5 entities in Mexico they reject that students rejoin these activities, and at least three have announced that the school year will not end face-to-face. The first states that announced it were Baja California Sur and Jalisco.

In the case of Baja California Sur, the governor would have indicated that after conducting a data analysis of Covid-19 in the State Committee on Health Safety and with the opinion of specialists about the pandemic in the state, they would have determined 2 measures: suspension of the current school year and preparation of a regularization program to conclude it.

From the analysis of data from # Covid19 in the State Committee on Health Safety and the opinion of specialists about the pandemic in #BCS, I have determined: 1) Suspension of the current school year. 2) Preparation of a regularization program to complete it. We will spread details. – cmendozadavis (@cmendozadavis)

However, he subsequently clarified that the school year would not be canceled. And that it would not be lost either, that they are looking for alternatives to conclude it. The suspension of activities in BCS covers basic and upper secondary education. And about the superior, he said that it remains to be determined according to the development of the pandemic.

I inform you that following the recommendation of the State Committee for Health Safety, the 2019-2020 School Cycle will conclude through virtual or online classes, including Public and Private Universities. @ TamaulipasSalud @ EDUCATAM. – Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca)

On the other hand, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, did the same and ruled out the return to classes in person in the state, in the face of the health emergency that still persists. According to Reforma, Alfaro resorted to social networks to point out that there are no favorable circumstances for students and teachers of basic, secondary and university education to return to the classroom. He added that they will continue with virtual activities to conclude the school calendar, and thus avoid more infections.

Another state confirms, and two more in doubt

The three states that have joined this decision are Michoacán, Tamaulipas and Morelos. Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca reported “in response to the recommendation of the State Committee for Health Safety, the 2019-2020 school year will conclude through virtual or online classes.”

This measure will apply to all educational levels, including Public and Private Universities. In addition, he announced that the face-to-face classes of the 2020-2021 cycle will begin in August, as long as the conditions for COVID-19 allow it.

So the first thing I want you to know is that we will not expose girls and boys or their families to a forced return to school. We will evaluate well these days what is best for you and I will inform you in a timely manner of the provision based on the state health authority. pic.twitter.com/8DsFO9D8Jm – Silvano Aureoles (@Silvano_A)

Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles indicated that he will not risk girls and boys or their families with a ‘forced’ return to school. And he maintained that first they will carry out an evaluation of the situation, because if things get complicated nobody will come “to the rescue.”

Finally, Eliacín Salgado, an official in charge of basic education in Morelos, also indicated that they will try to close this school year through online classes.

