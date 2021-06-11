Which solar battery is better: lead acid or lithium?

The batteries They are present in dozens of machines and devices that we use in our day to day life. Whether on our mobile phone, in a Bluetooth headset or even inside our car, these devices that they store energy They allow us to do without batteries and other more uncomfortable sources of electrical energy to use. However, for some time now, the paradigm of batteries has changed due to the invention of solar batteries, which are those that are charged through the use of solar panels.

But what types of solar batteries there are? As this post on Atersa batteries indicates, we can differentiate between batteries built with lithium or those built with lead acid. Knowing this, you will wonder which of the two is more advisable to buy. Therefore, in this article we will explain the differences between both types of solar batteries, so that you are more informed and know what you buy or what you use in your projects.

How are lithium batteries and lead acid batteries different?

When analyzing how the different types of batteries work, it is necessary to take into account, above all, factors about their use and their nature. In the case of solar batteries, the same thing happens. What interests us most is how well they can perform their function on a day-to-day basis and how long they can last before breaking. For this same reason, we will first talk about the charge and discharge cycles of these two types of battery.

Loading and unloading cycles

A charge and discharge cycle It is the moment in which we charge a battery and discharge it using it for some purpose. The more charge and discharge cycles a battery supports, the more the longer it will take to lose performance and break, that is, it will have a longer shelf life. In this sense, lithium batteries outperform lead acid batteries with 6000 cycles roughly versus a range between 2500 and 3000.

Discharge depth

The discharge depth is the percentagesenergy from a charged battery that we can use without damaging it. In this section, lithium batteries greatly outperform lead acid batteries, with an almost 100% depth discharge (practically the total capacity of the battery) versus the fifty % of the others.

Charging efficiency

Charging efficiency is the percentage of energy generated by solar panels that is stored really on drums. Again, lithium batteries glow with an almost 100% efficient load in front of 80 or 85% of lead acid.

Price

As for the price, lithium batteries are considerably more expensive than lead acid, so they involve a higher initial investment. However, its advantages over the other type make last longer, be more efficient and, in the long run, be the cheaper and more reliable option.

Installation flexibility and warranty

Given the reliability and longevity of lithium batteries, these have 10 year warranty versus 2 for lead acid. When it comes to expanding facilities and modifying existing ones, the lithium ones, being modular, play with an advantage over the others, and are the best option if they have future projects.

In short, for general use, lithium batteries are objectively better for their characteristics and their functional robustness, although its price may be too high to be used in large installations or those that will not have much use.