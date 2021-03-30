Which Social Security and Veterans beneficiaries have the third $ 1,400 stimulus check already mailed to?



A Veterans Administration medical center in Canandaigua, New York.

Photo: GEOFF ROBINS / AFP / Getty Images

Many of the payments to recipients of federal programs such as those of the Social Security who filed tax returns or used the Non-filers tool to provide your information to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have already been processed.

But much of the rest of the population receiving federal aid such as those mentioned and those of the Railroad Retirement Board and the Veterans Administration are still waiting for the third stimulus check.as the IRS has had to examine and update its files in order to process payments.

Some of these Americans will get $ 1,400 on their Direct Express card where they regularly receive their benefits.

Two large distribution batches of the third stimulus check

The IRS last week claimed responsibility for sending two large batches of “Economic Impact Payments” corresponding to the third stimulus check approved as part of the Biden Administration’s “American Rescue Plan”.

In those waves of distribution, the IRS specified that it processed the funds to beneficiaries of government programs such as those mentioned in the cases in which these people presented their tax information or entered their personal data last year through the online tool of “no declarants ”(Non-filers).

“Many federal recipients who filed 2019 or 2020 returns or used the Non-Filers tool were included in these first two payment batches, if eligible. For federal beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool, the IRS works directly with the Social Security Administration, the Railroad Retirement Board, and the Veterans Administration to obtain updated information from 2021 to ensure fast and automatic payments are sent to as many people as possible. More information about when these payments will be made will be provided on IRS.gov as soon as it is available, “the IRS said in a press release last week.

Another 30 million payments are pending, after Social Security released on Thursday the files that the IRS required for the disbursement of this money.

That same day, the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul, indicated in a blog on the agency’s website that the entity is in the process of updating its files to ensure that payments are directed to the accounts of correct banks and postal addresses.

“Social Security employees have literally worked day and night with the IRS team to ensure that the electronic files for Social Security and SSI recipient are complete, accurate and ready to be used for issuance of payments. There is no one more committed to serving the public than the employees of this agency, and there can be no doubt that they are striving each day to serve the most vulnerable populations for whom they have compromised their careers. Any hint in the opposite direction I consider unacceptable, “said the official in the statement.

The Veterans Administration has not updated information regarding possible arrival dates of the third stimulus check, although an entry on its website indicates that the first to receive the third check are the beneficiaries who provided their direct deposit information on the 2019 tax return or 2020.

The Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) has also not updated information on the third stimulus check for retirees from this group.