Which region of the world will benefit the most from America’s surplus of vaccines?

With more than 53% of your population having at least one dose in the arm, The United States is now faced with the decision of what to do with its surplus vaccine.

This Monday, the government of Joe biden announced that it will share in the coming months until 60 million vaccines from AstraZeneca, which is not approved for use in your country.

But the president did not specify which countries will be the beneficiaries or what criteria will be used in the distribution. 10 million doses are now ready to be shipped.

Beyond the current deep crisis in India, a country to which Washington has already sent aid, Latin America, due to its proximity and the precarious vaccination situation, aspires to benefit from that excess of vaccines in the United States.

“Latin America is the region that currently has the greatest need for vaccines. It is the region that should be prioritized, ”said the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa etienne.

“The donation of the remaining vaccines in the US would be a clear example of the commitment of the Biden government to support its neighbors during a global health crisis and strengthen ties with Latin America,” he tells BBC Mundo. Maureen meyer, Vice President for Programs of the Washington Office for Latin American Affairs (WOLA), an NGO for the defense of human rights in the Americas.

More and more citizens of the region with resources are traveling to the United States to obtain the doses that are not available in their countries, which has been called “vaccine tourism,” and some governments are asking Washington for cooperation, which now seems willing to look outside.

America’s over-vaccination

With more than 550,000 deaths and tens of millions of infections, the US has been the country in the world hardest hit by the pandemic, but now it is in a privileged situation compared to other regions and especially Latin America.

The country’s health authorities approved the use of three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson), and the release of those 60 million doses of AstraZeneca announced this Monday is a clear sign that the government considers the internal supply secure.

The internal goal of the United States government now is to vaccinate the reluctant population. (Photo: Getty Images)

“We do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against COVID-19 in the coming months,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday.

Mexico, in fact, already received 2.5 million doses of that brand from the United States last month.

Currently, all adults in the United States are already eligible to receive the vaccine, it is becoming easier to get an appointment and the rate of immunization remains at three million doses a day and has reached highs of more than four million.

Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses, say that together they will produce 600 million vials by the end of July.

In addition, there are even states that are rejecting shipments from the federal government due to lack of demand and West Virginia will even pay $ 100 to young people to motivate them to get vaccinated.

Domestically, the biggest challenge the US now faces is vaccinating the most reluctant population.

The United States already distributes vaccines to all adults in the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

The contrast of Latin America

These data contrast with the shortcomings of the southern neighbors.

Latin America has also been hit hard by the pandemic: with about 660 million inhabitants, 8% of the world’s population, it registers almost a third of the 3.2 million deaths from COVID-19 worldwide.

And the current situation is still critical in countries like Brazil and is aggravated in others like Venezuela.

Furthermore, vaccination plans, with the exception of Chile and Uruguay, are progressing at a very slow pace.

Colombia, for example, with about 50 million inhabitants, has only distributed four million doses and only 1.3 million people are fully vaccinated.

The situation is worse in Honduras, Venezuela and Nicaragua, where only 1% of the population has been vaccinated, according to data from Reuters.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) He warned last month that the slow vaccination is a drag on the necessary economic recovery.

Aid from the United States may accelerate Latin America’s slow rate of vaccination. (Photo: Getty Images)

Among the reasons for this delay are the lack of resources to buy directly from the pharmaceutical companies, more willing to negotiate with the richest countries, which have hoarded doses; the low quantity of vaccines supplied by Russia and China compared to demand; and the delay of Covax mechanism created by World Health Organization (who) to send vials to the poorest countries, some of them in the region.

“A small group of countries have all the vaccines and a large number of countries do not have access to the vaccine,” the president of Guatemala recently complained, Alexander Giammattei, which called the Covax mechanism a “failure”.

His Dominican counterpart, Luis Abinader, denounced last week at the Ibero-American Summit “the policy of hoarding” of the richest countries, an attitude that he described as “regrettable and unfair” and “in contradiction with any notion of human solidarity.”

And faced with this situation, Latin America looks to its northern neighbor now that President Biden begins to end the America First (United States first) that has characterized the ambitious vaccination plan in his first 100 days of government.

“The United States, for obvious reasons, is the country with which we have the most relationship. They are going at a good pace in their vaccination, it is very important to us that they continue to support us, ”he said recently. Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico, who undertook a tour of China and Russia to get more doses.

“I definitely believe that the United States can become a leader in the Hemisphere to help countries that have not received vaccines,” said the president of Colombia, Ivan Duque, one of Washington’s great allies in the region.

Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic, already asked Joe Biden in March to release the vaccines he does not use. (Photo: Getty Images)

Already in March, Abinader had made a direct call to Biden to release the AstraZeneca vaccines that he did not use and that could now reach the region.

“President @JoeBiden, less developed countries and traditional allies of the US, such as the Dominican Republic, we have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine and we urgently need it. Don’t let waiting for new trials delay our immediate access to this vaccine. It would not be fair, “wrote the Dominican ruler on Twitter.

For the US to provide “life-saving vaccines in Latin America would also help the region’s economic recovery and address the significant inequality we have seen in access to vaccines, which has disproportionately benefited the rich and the elite. ”, He tells BBC Mundo Maureen Meyerby WOLA.

The “soft diplomacy” with Latin America

The excess of vials and their distribution will allow the US to exercise the so-called “vaccine diplomacy” in the near future, in which other powers such as China and Russia seem to have an advantage in Latin America.

“I think (vaccines) is a very important instrument of soft diplomacy that can be very well used with other countries,” Duque said of the role of the United States.

Russia believes that politics and the US are behind Brazil, the epicenter of the pandemic in the region, not approving the vaccine on Monday Sputnik V, very widespread in the region.

India supplied vaccines to Paraguay, which is asking the United States for help. (Photo: Getty Images)

Paraguay is asking for help to avoid having to withdraw its historic recognition of Taiwan, which would be a condition for accessing vaccines from China.

“I want to take advantage of this moment to tell our strategic allies that they have to answer us, that they have to give us a satisfactory answer, because what good is fraternity to us, or the hug that leads us to respiratory arrest, if at all Don’t they give us (an answer)? ”, the Paraguayan Foreign Minister recently asked, Euclides Acevedo.

“Both the US and Taiwan would have to respond to us,” Acevedo demanded, reflecting his country’s need for roads.

Vaccines can also be a key element in the negotiations that the vice president of the United States, Kamala harris, maintains with the countries of Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala) to deal with the crisis of migrants who from these countries go up to the border of Mexico and the United States.

So, the question now is to know which countries are going to be the most benefited from the eventual aid of the United States and what criteria will Washington use.

In Venezuela there is a strong demand for the arrival of vaccines. Only 1% of the population has been immunized. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Given the common border with Mexico as well as its role as one of the great commercial partners of the United States, it would be beneficial for both countries if the cases of coronavirus fell significantly thanks to vaccines,” says Meyer, who asks the government of Biden will work with WHO and its Pan American arm, PAHO, to make the decision of who to send doses to.

“Guatemala and Honduras have some of the lowest vaccination numbers and fighting the pandemic effectively will be vital to their economic performance. Lack of economic opportunities is one of the factors driving migration, ”Meyer points out as another possible priority for the US.

Meyer warns, however, against the political interest that Washington may have in the distribution of the vaccines that are left over.

“It should not be an element of negotiation for the application of migratory measures in Mexico and Central America or to gain regional influence in view of the distribution of vaccines from China and Russia in the region.”

You are interested in:

How long does immunity from coronavirus vaccines last?

New York State will allow everyone over 16 to get vaccinated without making an appointment starting Thursday

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!