Which provinces are the most biker in Spain? In which towns are the most powerful motorcycles preferred?

Motorcycles are strong protagonists of urban mobility. The number of two-wheelers increases at the end of each year gradually and there are certain types of motorcycles that are increasing their presence on the roads, especially urban ones, by leaps and bounds. Although, of course, the distribution of the data is not the same throughout the Spanish territory, where they can be identified localities and provinces with a more biker tendency than others.

It is the case of Gerona, Malaga and Granada. It is in these three provinces where the use of motorcycles is most concentrated, which is distributed to one vehicle for every 10 inhabitants. Despite being united by the same passion, locals from Girona and Malaga differ on the type of two-wheeler they prefer. The first they prefer scooters, more urban and compact, while motorcycles are the favorites in Malaga.

Speaking of total numbers and cities, Barcelona beats the rest of the provinces by a landslide and surpasses them with half a million registered two-wheelers. The reasons range from the number of inhabitants to the existence of a large urban center, perfect for traveling by motorcycle, to its mild climate, which allows you to enjoy motorcycles without suffering the cold of winter. Follow him Madrid lags behind, with 301,324 registered units, Valencia, with 189,895, and Malaga with 181,072, although these data are influenced, as in the case of Barcelona, ​​by the total number of inhabitants of each city.

An average of 500 cubic centimeters

Scooters have emerged as one of the favorite two-wheelers, with a growth of 50% in the last decade. Lower powered mopeds have been relegated to the background reducing its presence by up to 42% for the past ten years.

Of the 3.31 million two-wheelers circulating in Spain at the end of 2019, the year to which this report refers, a total of 1.92 million were motorcycles. The sum of vehicles over 125 cc. it has grown to 44%.

Madrid bikers prefer vehicles with a larger displacement and power, with an average of 500 cubic centimeters on the periphery. This type of motorcycle allows its owners to move without problems on the sections of the highway that they have to travel to get to the center, enjoying the advantages of driving a motorcycle. The neighbors of Las Rozas, Valdemoro and Rivas-Vaciamadrid are the towns where it is most common to see powerful motorcycles and, except for Teide (Las Palmas) which holds the fourth position, the rest are still Madrid municipalities: Fuenlabrada, Parla, Alcorcón, Getafe, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Móstoles or San Sebastián de los Reyes. Of the total number of motorcycles that represent the Spanish two-wheeler fleet, those that exceed 750 cc. and they require more experience in their driving, they represent 19%.