Which Processed Foods Are Better Than Their Natural Versions

Normally, in terms of nutrition and food, we associate adjectives such as “natural” with positive characteristics and on the contrary, “processed” with negative things. But this is not always the case.

As the BBC states in a report, being natural does not automatically mean that a food is healthy, in the words of Christina Sadler, manager of the European Food Information Council and researcher at the University of Surrey, in the United Kingdom.

In fact, some natural foods may contain toxins and minimal processing can make them more secure.

An example are the bean, which contain lectins, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea. That’s why we leave them to soak overnight and then cook them with boiling water.

Another good example is the milk, which has been pasteurized since the late nineteenth century to kill harmful bacteria. “The cows were milked every day and people brought milk into their neighborhoods to sell it,” says John Lucey, a professor of food science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States.

“But the cities got bigger, the milk moved away and took longer to reach the consumer, which meant that the pathogens could multiply“Lucey explains.

Pasteurization de le leche “is one of the most important public health success stories of the last century,” says Lucey.

“Just before World War II, about a quarter of all food and waterborne illnesses came from milk. Now it’s less than 1%“, reveals.

Freezing is also processing

Another process that can be beneficial is freezing. “Often, vegetables are frozen shortly after harvest, instead of being picked, transported and then deposited on the shelves, losing nutrients, “says Sadler.

There’s a misconception that frozen products aren’t as good as fresh, but that’s really inaccurate, “he says. Ronald pegg, Professor of Food Science and Technology at the University of Georgia (USA).

“The processing allowed us to be where we are today, because it prevented us from starving.”

Gunter Kuhnle, professor of food and nutritional sciences at the University of Reading, says that “processing allowed us to be where we are today, because it prevented us from starving. “

“Many foods need to be processed to be consumed, like bread. We couldn’t survive on grains alone, “he adds.

Canned tomatoes are a classic example that processed foods are better than their fresh versions, “Kuhnle notes.” They can be harvested much later, when the produce is much more mature, and they can be processed in a much smoother way, “he says.

Instead, what’s dangerous is ultra-processed foods, which are made from food-derived substances and additives. Studies have shown that people who eat ultra-processed foods consume more calories overall, gain more weight, and have a higher risk of develop heart disease.