Late this Tuesday, it was confirmed that María Eugenia Vidal has a coronavirus. The former Buenos Aires governor, who had been in contact with Alex Campbell, the infected provincial deputy, days ago shared a lunch with important leaders of Together for Change who in the next few hours may have to undergo the corresponding swabs to define whether they also they have COVID-19.

« I want to tell you that a couple of hours ago I was confirmed positive for COVID-19 », Vidal announced last night. After thanking all those who write to her “with concern”, the PRO leader clarified that she is “fine”, “complying with the isolation and the corresponding medical indications”. From their environment they clarified Infobae that he did not have a fever or had any symptoms compatible with coronavirus, and that the swab had to be performed because he had been in contact with Campbell, the Buenos Aires legislator who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 24 hours earlier. Take care of yourself and your families ”, asked Vidal through his social networks.

The protocol indicates that now it will be necessary to go in search of the people who maintained contact with the former provincial president in recent days. Although it emerged that she will continue to be isolated from her three children with whom she lives, her partner, the journalist Enrique Sacco, the swab has already been done and awaits the results.

Despite the fact that Vidal goes through the quarantine in silence, far from public and media appearances, he regularly holds meetings with other leaders of his space. So alarms went up in the upper echelons of the opposition at the possibility of the virus spreading among politicians of Together for Change.

Vidal shared a lunch last Friday with the head of the City Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the national senator Martín Lousteau, and the former president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, Emilio Monzó. The four met in Uspallata, the headquarters of the Buenos Aires Government, to analyze the progress of the coronavirus in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, the most affected area in the country.

Sources close to the participants of the meeting assured that at lunch distancing measures were respected, although it is expected that in the next few hours the three leaders will be subjected to tests to corroborate their state of health. From the surroundings of Lousteau they even clarified that they were at least three meters from each other: « It remained much more than the social distance. » Specifically with respect to the radical senator, they maintain that « it did not even count as close contact », although « of course, If there is a medical swab recommendation, it will be done. »

The chain of contagions could continue in other PRO leaders, since Larreta had lunch yesterday with the former chief of staff, Marcos Peña. It also remains to be defined whether or not other people who had contact with Alex Campbell are infected. According to sources from Cambiemos, the former secretary of Municipal Affairs of the Province held a private meeting at the home of Federico Salvai, who is married to the former Minister of Social Development of the Nation, Carolina Stanley, so that both will be swabbed between today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, tests were carried out on deputies, advisers and employees of the Buenos Aires Chamber of Deputies who were or could have been in contact with Campbell. Today will be the results of the first swabs made yesterday to the leaders of the opposition bloc, while the studies of the rest of the people continue. From the lower house they reported that the former Vidal official also participated in meetings with the presidents of the other blocks.

Before the diagnosis was confirmed, Campbell had met with Federico Otermín and John Paul of Jesus, both leaders with close ties to Martín Insaurralde, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The JxC legislator also does not rule out having been infected in another area since he commented that he had been visiting dining rooms and « different places in the suburbs » during the last week.

The news that Insaurralde tested positive generated such an impact on the National Government that it forced Alberto Fernández to give up at the last moment to travel to Catamarca, and the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, was isolated from the presidential entourage for prevention as he had been with the mayor. Finally it was negative. Although the chain of infections was unleashed in the municipality of Lomas de Zamora. Of 11 officials and Insaurralde team members who were swabbed, 5 were positive, in addition to the vice president of the Bapro Foundation, Alejandro Alegretti.