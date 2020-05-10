The so-called ‘streaming wars’, nicknamed that way for a few years now, and especially after the advent last year of new proposals such as Disney plus or Apple TV +, have found a new battlefield.

The confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic It has forced us to stay at home and one of the consequences of drawer has been that internet consumption in general, but VOD platforms in particular, has exploded.

In this context, streaming services have been one of the few ‘benefited’ at least financially from the crisis. Or not, because despite having increased their number of clients in some cases in a mammoth way, from the companies themselves it is admitted that There is doubt as to how many of them will be retained after their probationary periods or the hardest days of confinement have passed.

Disney doubles its subscribers, Netflix also skyrockets

The giant for having created the market and for veteran sector, Netflix has also been one of the fastest growing these days.

In its presentation of results for the first quarter of the year, the company reported that it would have registered more than 15.8 million new customers, for a total sum of 183 million, of which only 70 reside in the United States and Canada.

Disney Plus is the platform that has grown the most both in percentage and in total number of subscribers

Expansion into new markets, but of course also confinement, made this figure double over Wall Street forecasts. However, Netflix has not been the platform that has grown the most. Neither in total nor percentage.

That achievement is taken by Disney Plus, which after debuting only six months ago, arrived in Spain and twelve other countries at the end of March, in the most severe period of quarantine in many of them.

Disney Plus figures at this time have been drag and drop. Of the 23 million users with which it had at the beginning of 2020 has passed has exceeded 50 at the end of April. An exponential growth boosted above all by its adjusted price and the annual supply with which it landed in many countries.

The mouse company has done a lot to get this data, anticipating on its platform, coronavirus through or not, the streaming premiere of the Episode IX from Star Wars or the recent Onward, which was barely seen in theaters due to confinement.

Amazon explores new models with Prime Video

The rest of the platforms or the brands behind them have not provided data on their specific evolution in recent months, although everything indicates general growth. To give one more example, FILMIN, the Spanish platform, has reported a growth of 70% in the time of use by its subscribers.

Doubts remain about the trend that HBO may have had, involved in the launch of HBOMax in several countries while maintaining its usual brand – at least for now – in markets such as Europe; and also of Apple TV +, which has just completed a semester of life.

During the pandemic, Amazon began offering its titles for rent without having to have an account

Without concrete data on its subscribers (estimates range from 10 to 35 million), Apple seems to have been slowing down the launch of its service, which currently has a short catalog. His policy has also been to give a year of subscription to anyone who bought one of their devices, something that has become even more extensive since last April 20, when he opened 7 of his programs to everyone with an Apple ID.

Amazon

The movement, once again, seems aimed at position yourself in the mind of the potential consumer in such a tight market during these weeks of seclusion.

Different mention deserves Prime Video, Netflix’s biggest rival at least in number of users (160 million) although many of them have it as a complementary service to Prime.

In any case, the portal has started offering in recent days the possibility of renting recently released movies no need to have a registered account; a change that differentiates you from the more established subscription model in recent years and which has similarities to the one that Rakuten Wuaki has always maintained. Something like an online video club, of which you can become a member to have an open bar.

We will have to wait to see results, although surely Amazon does not mind experimenting with patience, but the decision seems aimed at that, in a context in which there are more and more platforms, Amazon gives the possibility of not hiring it as another.

In Spain 7 out of 10 VOD users already use at least two platforms

In line with all these data, GECA, a television and entertainment consulting company, has published a new wave of its barometer on streaming and OTT platforms in Spain, and the data again demonstrate its pandemic growth.

Through a survey of 1,000 subscribers to at least one platform, data was extracted such as the number of users who declares having access to two or more platforms, from 53.7 to 69.9% in just one year.

By platforms, as seen in the graph above, Disney Plus has entered strongly with 21% of users who claim to have it contracted or view it on a shared basis (as the platform allows). Netflix continues to lead and grows, while Prime Video settles as the second.

The question, however, is whether these figures will be maintained in the long term, when new users exhaust their free trials, and how many of those who have more than one platform contracted will continue with that number. That is something that Reed Hasting himself, CEO of Netflix, illuminated in the last results report, where they assumed that the upturn in subscribers would contract somewhat in the coming times once the confinement ends.