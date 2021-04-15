Which platform has better content? Find out! | Pixabay

They have recently wondered if Netflix, Amazon or Disney + it has better content, and the truth is that the result is overwhelming, in fact a prestigious consulting firm from the United States was the one who revealed this curious fact.

As you can see, the streaming platforms They were among the few companies that grew during 2020 in the face of the global crisis due to the health contingency.

The containment measures were combined with large productions that were released in recent months.

The competition is fierce and services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video o Disney + fight for the leadership of the industry with varied original content and a prestigious consulting firm in the United States surveyed users and the result is overwhelming.

Morgan Stanley conducted the survey in recent months exclusively in the United States and included more than 25 transmission services, with 18 payment transmitters.

The people consulted were 3,100 adults representative of the general population, the count of their information was published by Variety.

Among the data collected by the consultancy, it was found that Netflix retains the first place as the most used streaming service with 58% of those surveyed.

Amazon Prime Video came second with 45%, Disney + came third with 31% and HBO / HBO Max came fourth with 20%.

When respondents were asked which company with the best original content, the results were even more overwhelming as Netflix again led with 39% and made a big difference to Amazon, which had 12% of the votes and even further behind. Disney + (7%), Huli (7%) and HBO Max (6%) remained.

In this way, Netflix continues to establish itself as the industry leader in the face of the constant platform and some of the reasons are that it has “A wide selection of content” (55%), “good original programming” (51%), “adds content that I like “(49%) and” without commercials “(46%).

It’s worth noting that Reed Hastings’ company plans to spend $ 19 billion on original content in 2021, according to financial research firm Bankr.

The investment will also reach Latin America because the company has budgeted for new launches in Mexico and Argentina.

However, as you may recall, a couple of months ago, after many years, Marvel Studios parted ways with Netflix and moved all its feature films to Disney’s new streaming platform, with the exception of Netflix exclusives.

And it is that the great Disney company had a transmission agreement with Netflix until 2018, in which it stipulated that each new movie released by Marvel Studios could make its streaming debut on Netflix, where it would be available for approximately 18 months.

Such an agreement ended in 2019 with the launch of Disney +, however, all the movies released in those previous years were still under the Netflix agreement, and they have slowly been exiting the service and heading to the Disney platform.

At this point, the entire MCU is gone from Netflix, with the exception of Marvel TV shows, which are considered by many fans to be part of the shared universe on the big screen.

Although, while the shows may hint at the existence of the films, that recognition has not been fully reciprocated, except for the cameo of Agent Carter in Avengers: Endgame.

All that’s left on Netflix related to the Marvel universe is Agents of SHIELD and the connected Defenders show franchise that was canceled shortly after its premiere as Marvel Television began its slow and painful demise.

In addition, the series of the Marvel universe had been accumulating criticism for some time, many lovers of the franchise still defend the first seasons that helped boost Netflix.