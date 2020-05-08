Establishing which operator has the best coverage in Spain is not an easy task. All operators have coverage in more than 99% of the territory therefore, everything will depend on the areas where you are going to move regularly and since it is not always possible to know close experiences of a specific operator in a particular location, we are going to try to clear up some doubts.

A priori, it might be sufficient to check the coverage on the maps offered by the operators on their web pages, but this information only serves as a guideline for the coverage scope / availability and does not usually take into account other factors that influence the actual quality of service that each user perceives in terms of network stability, voice quality or internet browsing speed.

All brands have the same scope of coverage as one of the four available (Movistar, Vodafone, Orange or Yoigo), but each brand offers a different quality.

The importance of the APN in the quality of the service

The capacity of each mobile network It will depend directly on the amount of spectrum you have available. In this sense, Movistar, Vodafone and Orange they have a very similar spectrum in which different technologies are deployed and where 2G, 3G and 4G will coexist with 5G. Yoigo On the other hand, it does not have spectrum in the 800 and 900 MHz bands, which would imply having a worse coverage in interiors or more depopulated areas, although to avoid this, it maintains agreements with Orange and Movistar to access their networks when necessary and thus the client maintains the connection transparently.

Also, how much more spectrum and greater contiguous bandwidth has each operator, the greater possibility it will have to offer a better service to a greater number of users without saturating the network. Those operators with networks that accommodate a greater number of users, will have a greater risk of occasional network congestion at times of influx, although in order to avoid it, it is common for network reinforcements to be made in coastal areas during the summer or at events. massive like festivals.

But the spectrum management capacity that owners have when it comes to power prioritize traffic at critical times, together with the use of different APNs between brands that access a network, allow main brands to be the ones to guarantee a better service to those who connect directly via Movistar, Vodafone, Orange or Yoigo.

The white marks of these same operators, although it is expected that the coverage will be very similar to that of its parent, in reality it is not always the case. Some do not offer 4G +, which translates to lower base speed, others do not offer 4G roaming, HD voice is very restricted and most prioritize data traffic using a different APN.

HD voice is not compatible between operators of different networks.

Regarding the connection speed of 4G, the amount of spectrum available will influence, the use of technologies MIMO and 4G + band aggregation to increase the antenna capacity and speed, by adding the bandwidth of several antennas on compatible smartphones and when the network allows it.

So we start with four operators that they have spectrum at the national level, which are those that install their own antennas (base stations) and also have their own infrastructure although this last aspect is not exclusive and some OMVs also have their own infrastructure such as the mobile telephony switching center (MSC) or location register (HLR) that gives these operators greater flexibility when it comes to having your own technical departments or manage aspects such as billing.

Mobile operator coverage

If the experience of close contacts to know the reality of mobile coverage in a specific area and operator is not possible, we leave you with some information that will help guide us.

Brands with Movistar coverage

Brand

Map

Networks

Infrastructure

APN

Maximum speed 4G

Roaming

voiceHD

Movistar

See coverage

2G, 3G, 4G, 4G +

Own

telefonica.es

Up to 1 Gbps

2G, 3G, 4G, 4G +

Yes

O2

See coverage

2G, 3G, 4G, 4G +

Own

telefonica.es

Up to 1 Gbps

2G, 3G, 4G

Yes

Tuenti

See coverage

2G, 3G, 4G, 4G +

Own

tuenti.com

Up to 1 Gbps

2G, 3G, 4G

No

Digi

See coverage

2G, 3G, 4G

Own

internet.digimobil.es

Up to 300 Mbps

2G, 3G, 4G

No

ION mobile

See coverage

2G, 3G, 4G

Own

inet.es

Up to 300 Mbps

2G, 3G, 4G

No

Lycamobile

See coverage

2G, 3G, 4G

Reseller

data.lycamobile.es

Up to 300 Mbps

2G, 3G, 4G

No

Lobster

See coverage

2G, 3G, 4G

Reseller

lobster

Up to 300 Mbps

2G, 3G, 4G

No

Telecable

See coverage

2G, 3G, 4G

Own

internet.telecable.es

Up to 300 Mbps

2G, 3G, 4G

No

Brands with Vodafone coverage

Map

Networks

infrastructure

APN

Maximum speed 4G

Roaming

HD voice

Vodafone

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +, 5G

Own

airtelwap.es

Up to 700 Mbps

2G, 3G

4G

Yes

Lowi

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +, 5G

Own

lowi.private.omv.es

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Fi Network

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

Own

fi.omv.es

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Hits Mobile

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

Reseller

tel.hitsmobile.es

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Brands with Orange coverage

Map

Networks

Infrastructure

APN

Maximum speed 4G

Roaming

HD voice

Orange

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

orangeworld

Up to 1Gbps

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Yes

Threat

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

orangeworld

Up to 1Gbps

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Yes

Simyo

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

orangeworld

Up to 1Gbps

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Yes

Jazztel

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

jazzinternet

Up to 1Gbps

2G, 3G

4G

Yes

Mobile Republic

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

orangeworld

Up to 1Gbps

2G, 3G

4G

No

Oceans

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

SUMA Mobile

oceans.es

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

SUOP

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

Own

inet.es

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

IOS

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

SUMA Mobile

inet.es

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Jetnet

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

SUMA Mobile

inet.es

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

You mobile

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

Reseller

youinternet

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Adamo

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

MoreMobile

internetmas

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Parlem

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

MoreMobile

internetmas

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Tell me

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

Own

lcrinternet

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

PTV Telecom

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

Own

data

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Euskaltel

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

i.euskaltel.mobi

Up to 300 Mbps

2G, 3G

4G

No

R

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

internet.mundo-r.com

Up to 300 Mbps

2G, 3G

4G

No

Brands with Yoigo coverage

Yoigo has its own coverage in 85% of the population, it already has 4G + and to reach the rest of the territory it has a priority agreement with Orange to access its network and in the absence of coverage with any of these, it will automatically access the Movistar network.

A reinforcement that practically guarantees full coverage in any corner of the territory although in cases of little own coverage, if the jump between networks is constant, may end up affecting battery life of the smartphone and the stability of the voice and data connection.

Map

Networks

Infrastructure

APN

Maximum speed 4G

Roaming

HD voice

Yoigo

See map

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

Internet

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

4G

No

Pepephone

See map

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

Internet

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

4G

No

MoreMobile

See map

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

internetmas

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

4G

No

call now

See map

2G, 3G

4G, 4G +

Own

internetmas

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

4G

No

Mobilefree

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

SUMA Mobile

Internet

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Lebara

See map

2G, 3G

4G

Vodafone coverage at the moment

Reseller

gprsmov.lebaramobile.es

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

4G

No

There +

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

MoreMobile

internetmas

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

Jiayu

See coverage

2G, 3G

4G

MoreMobile

internetmas

Up to 150 Mbps

2G, 3G

No

The best quality at the best price on O2, Vodafone yu and Amena

Among the low cost brands stand out O2, Vodafone yu and Amena as the only alternatives that guarantee the same quality as Movistar, Vodafone and Orange since in reality, these brands are technically practically like a fee more than their matrices and not true OMVs. In the case of Simyo, which is OMV, the service should not be very different from Orange since they even use the same APN.

Operators under the Yoigo network would have their own advantages and disadvantages such as the lower probability of running out of coverage, although in certain areas stability may be affected by the jump between national roaming networks.

All this does not prevent the rest of MVNOs also have good voice and data connections, but it must be taken into account that there may be differences, noticeable or not, in the reception of the service regardless of whether the signal dialed on the phone is practically identical in network operators and OMVs that hang under their networks.

Do you notice appreciable differences between brands with the same coverage?