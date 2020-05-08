Establishing which operator has the best coverage in Spain is not an easy task. All operators have coverage in more than 99% of the territory therefore, everything will depend on the areas where you are going to move regularly and since it is not always possible to know close experiences of a specific operator in a particular location, we are going to try to clear up some doubts.
A priori, it might be sufficient to check the coverage on the maps offered by the operators on their web pages, but this information only serves as a guideline for the coverage scope / availability and does not usually take into account other factors that influence the actual quality of service that each user perceives in terms of network stability, voice quality or internet browsing speed.
All brands have the same scope of coverage as one of the four available (Movistar, Vodafone, Orange or Yoigo), but each brand offers a different quality.
The importance of the APN in the quality of the service
The capacity of each mobile network It will depend directly on the amount of spectrum you have available. In this sense, Movistar, Vodafone and Orange they have a very similar spectrum in which different technologies are deployed and where 2G, 3G and 4G will coexist with 5G. Yoigo On the other hand, it does not have spectrum in the 800 and 900 MHz bands, which would imply having a worse coverage in interiors or more depopulated areas, although to avoid this, it maintains agreements with Orange and Movistar to access their networks when necessary and thus the client maintains the connection transparently.
Also, how much more spectrum and greater contiguous bandwidth has each operator, the greater possibility it will have to offer a better service to a greater number of users without saturating the network. Those operators with networks that accommodate a greater number of users, will have a greater risk of occasional network congestion at times of influx, although in order to avoid it, it is common for network reinforcements to be made in coastal areas during the summer or at events. massive like festivals.
But the spectrum management capacity that owners have when it comes to power prioritize traffic at critical times, together with the use of different APNs between brands that access a network, allow main brands to be the ones to guarantee a better service to those who connect directly via Movistar, Vodafone, Orange or Yoigo.
The white marks of these same operators, although it is expected that the coverage will be very similar to that of its parent, in reality it is not always the case. Some do not offer 4G +, which translates to lower base speed, others do not offer 4G roaming, HD voice is very restricted and most prioritize data traffic using a different APN.
HD voice is not compatible between operators of different networks.
Regarding the connection speed of 4G, the amount of spectrum available will influence, the use of technologies MIMO and 4G + band aggregation to increase the antenna capacity and speed, by adding the bandwidth of several antennas on compatible smartphones and when the network allows it.
So we start with four operators that they have spectrum at the national level, which are those that install their own antennas (base stations) and also have their own infrastructure although this last aspect is not exclusive and some OMVs also have their own infrastructure such as the mobile telephony switching center (MSC) or location register (HLR) that gives these operators greater flexibility when it comes to having your own technical departments or manage aspects such as billing.
Mobile operator coverage
If the experience of close contacts to know the reality of mobile coverage in a specific area and operator is not possible, we leave you with some information that will help guide us.
You can also check the rates and conditions of each operator clicking on its logo.
Brands with Movistar coverage
Brand
Map
Networks
Infrastructure
APN
Maximum speed 4G
Roaming
voiceHD
Movistar
See coverage
2G, 3G, 4G, 4G +
Own
telefonica.es
Up to 1 Gbps
2G, 3G, 4G, 4G +
Yes
O2
See coverage
2G, 3G, 4G, 4G +
Own
telefonica.es
Up to 1 Gbps
2G, 3G, 4G
Yes
Tuenti
See coverage
2G, 3G, 4G, 4G +
Own
tuenti.com
Up to 1 Gbps
2G, 3G, 4G
No
Digi
See coverage
2G, 3G, 4G
Own
internet.digimobil.es
Up to 300 Mbps
2G, 3G, 4G
No
ION mobile
See coverage
2G, 3G, 4G
Own
inet.es
Up to 300 Mbps
2G, 3G, 4G
No
Lycamobile
See coverage
2G, 3G, 4G
Reseller
data.lycamobile.es
Up to 300 Mbps
2G, 3G, 4G
No
Lobster
See coverage
2G, 3G, 4G
Reseller
lobster
Up to 300 Mbps
2G, 3G, 4G
No
Telecable
See coverage
2G, 3G, 4G
Own
internet.telecable.es
Up to 300 Mbps
2G, 3G, 4G
No
Brands with Vodafone coverage
Map
Networks
infrastructure
APN
Maximum speed 4G
Roaming
HD voice
Vodafone
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +, 5G
Own
airtelwap.es
Up to 700 Mbps
2G, 3G
4G
Yes
Lowi
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +, 5G
Own
lowi.private.omv.es
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Fi Network
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
Own
fi.omv.es
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Hits Mobile
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
Reseller
tel.hitsmobile.es
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Brands with Orange coverage
Map
Networks
Infrastructure
APN
Maximum speed 4G
Roaming
HD voice
Orange
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
orangeworld
Up to 1Gbps
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Yes
Threat
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
orangeworld
Up to 1Gbps
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Yes
Simyo
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
orangeworld
Up to 1Gbps
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Yes
Jazztel
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
jazzinternet
Up to 1Gbps
2G, 3G
4G
Yes
Mobile Republic
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
orangeworld
Up to 1Gbps
2G, 3G
4G
No
Oceans
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
SUMA Mobile
oceans.es
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
SUOP
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
Own
inet.es
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
IOS
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
SUMA Mobile
inet.es
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Jetnet
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
SUMA Mobile
inet.es
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
You mobile
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
Reseller
youinternet
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Adamo
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
MoreMobile
internetmas
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Parlem
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
MoreMobile
internetmas
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Tell me
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
Own
lcrinternet
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
PTV Telecom
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
Own
data
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Euskaltel
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
i.euskaltel.mobi
Up to 300 Mbps
2G, 3G
4G
No
R
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
internet.mundo-r.com
Up to 300 Mbps
2G, 3G
4G
No
Brands with Yoigo coverage
Yoigo has its own coverage in 85% of the population, it already has 4G + and to reach the rest of the territory it has a priority agreement with Orange to access its network and in the absence of coverage with any of these, it will automatically access the Movistar network.
A reinforcement that practically guarantees full coverage in any corner of the territory although in cases of little own coverage, if the jump between networks is constant, may end up affecting battery life of the smartphone and the stability of the voice and data connection.
Map
Networks
Infrastructure
APN
Maximum speed 4G
Roaming
HD voice
Yoigo
See map
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
Internet
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
4G
No
Pepephone
See map
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
Internet
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
4G
No
MoreMobile
See map
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
internetmas
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
4G
No
call now
See map
2G, 3G
4G, 4G +
Own
internetmas
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
4G
No
Mobilefree
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
SUMA Mobile
Internet
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Lebara
See map
2G, 3G
4G
Vodafone coverage at the moment
Reseller
gprsmov.lebaramobile.es
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
4G
No
There +
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
MoreMobile
internetmas
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
Jiayu
See coverage
2G, 3G
4G
MoreMobile
internetmas
Up to 150 Mbps
2G, 3G
No
The best quality at the best price on O2, Vodafone yu and Amena
Among the low cost brands stand out O2, Vodafone yu and Amena as the only alternatives that guarantee the same quality as Movistar, Vodafone and Orange since in reality, these brands are technically practically like a fee more than their matrices and not true OMVs. In the case of Simyo, which is OMV, the service should not be very different from Orange since they even use the same APN.
Operators under the Yoigo network would have their own advantages and disadvantages such as the lower probability of running out of coverage, although in certain areas stability may be affected by the jump between national roaming networks.
All this does not prevent the rest of MVNOs also have good voice and data connections, but it must be taken into account that there may be differences, noticeable or not, in the reception of the service regardless of whether the signal dialed on the phone is practically identical in network operators and OMVs that hang under their networks.
Do you notice appreciable differences between brands with the same coverage?