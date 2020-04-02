The emergence of new streaming platforms could have influenced these disappointing results.

Photo:

afra32 / Shutterstock

With more and more options on the market, it becomes very difficult to choose a streaming platform to consume audiovisual content. There are many variables in each one, the price, the benefits, the image quality.

Below we will briefly review the pros and cons of five of the preferred streaming platforms so that you can choose the one that suits you best.

1. Netflix

Netflix It is the pioneer in streaming systems and still ranks first in preference worldwide. It has an immense amount of original content and allows you to have up to 4 devices connected at the same time. The monthly subscription costs $ 8.99.

Pros:

It has a wide selection of both original and third-party content

Its interface is quite good and navigating the platform is very simple

It has an advanced algorithm that makes precise recommendations on content that might interest you.

Cons:

It is more expensive than other streaming platforms

Its catalog is constantly renewed, many third-party titles disappear month after month

2. Amazon Prime Video

With some years already on the market, Amazon Prime Video It is an excellent option if you are a regular online buyer, because with it you will have almost immediate shipments on a large number of Amazon products. Annual subscription costs 119 dollars, equivalent to a little more than $ 9 per month.

Pros:

It has a fairly wide selection of content

Includes more Amazon benefits such as almost immediate shipping when buying in the virtual store

It has fewer original shows than Netflix but many of them have been critically praised.

Cons:

Not available on some platforms

It has content “a la carte” that has an extra cost

3. Disney Plus

The house of the most famous mouse in the world decided to enter the world of streaming with a platform that has the exclusivity of large franchises such as Star wars Y Marvel, something more than attractive to thousands of fans. Its monthly cost is $ 6.99.

Pros:

It has classic and fundamental movies and characters in pop culture

Its price is very affordable

Has 4K content

Cons:

Some older movies do not have a correct aspect ratio (they are not adapted to 16: 9 screens)

4. Hulu

If you want to have the most current television shows but without investing in an HD antenna or a cable television subscription, Hulu is your best option. This streaming has the stellar shows of the main television networks, in addition to its own programs. The monthly subscription costs $ 5.99.

Pros:

Wide selection of current TV shows

It is one of the cheapest

Cons:

Many commercials

Slightly ambiguous selections from older TV shows

.