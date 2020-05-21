Since the year 2018, Movistar offers its clients the possibility of having a 4K deco. Although the contents are not too many, these teams arrived to prepare the future of Movistar television and the integration of content, as in the case of Netflix. At the moment, we have two different teams, similar, but with some differences.
Movistar 4K deco models and requirements
Movistar currently has several decoders, but the two most popular models are those that offer 4K resolution. In this case, they are installed for new clients of various Fusion modalities, although anyone is allowed to access their contract. The models are the UHD decoder and the UHD Smart WiFi decoder.
UHD deco features
Dimensions
145 * 145 * 43mm
150 gr.
Processing capacity
7000 DMIPS
2GB RAM
1GB Flash Memory
Video
UHD: 720p, 1080i, 1080p
UHD: 2160p 25 or 50 fps
HDR: HDR10 and HLG
Audio
Deco UHD Smart WiFi Features
Dimensions
145 * 145 * 43mm
150 gr.
Processing capacity
7000 DMIPS
2GB RAM
1GB Flash Memory
WiFi +
WiFi 802.11 ac 5GH <2 × 4 QUANTENNA chipset (QV940) Compatible with WiFi + access points (5GHz from Movistar) Audio
The requirements To see the 4K content they are:
Contract the Movistar + TV through Fibra (not possible with copper or satellite, or in devices) and a TV offer that includes the contents of series, movies, soccer … that are available in UHD.
Have a television compatible with UHD (Ultra High Definition / 4K). If we do not have any of these HDMI ports (HDMI 4K, UHD, HDCP 2.2 or MHL), you will be able to watch Movistar + TV but in HD quality. TVs with 4K upscaling are also invalid.
Have a Movistar + UHD Decoder, either wired or Smart WiFi, connected via HDMI 2.0 cable to a 4K / UHD compatible HDMI port on the television.
Movistar UHD deco price
In the Fusion Selection modalities or superior Fusion modality it is included at no cost for new registrations, but not for migrations or changes of other packages. This usually raises doubts and the operator clarifies it frequently. For the rest of the clients, the UHD deco can be obtained by paying a single rental fee. This fee will be different depending on whether we want to install it or not.
Deco UHD Wired 35 euros without installation and 85 euros with installation.
Deco UHD Smart WiFi 60 euros without installation and 110 euros with installation.
How to install Movistar UHD deco ourselves
The following Movistar video explains Step by Step the simple installation process of the Movistar UHD deco:
UHD decoder or UHD Smart WiFi decoder
Both teams allow viewing the Movistar + content available in 4K quality according to the contracted offer. In both models it is possible to access Netflix from the Movistar + menu, without the need to download the application.
However, the differences start directly at the time of connection. The first one needs an HDMI cable to the television and to the router with a network cable Ethernet, in addition to the power cable. The WiFi model should only be connected to the television and to the light, and the Smart WiFi router can be somewhat further away without problems.
Another difference is that the UHD Smart WiFi decoder includes the new Movistar + Vocal Control with which, by pressing the “Aura” button we can control the television with our voice. This does not happen with the wired model that has the traditional control.
Multi + to have several decos at home
This service allows you to watch two different contents on two different televisions thanks to the installation of a second decoder. The commercial terms are the following:
Total Fusion Clients and above
Monthly fee: € 0 / month
Installation fee 0 €
Additional decoder:
UHD decoder € 35
Smart Wifi decoder 60 €
Rest of clients
Monthly fee: € 7.86 / month
Installation fee € 50
Additional decoder:
UHD decoder € 35
Smart Wifi decoder 60 €
Other obsolete Movistar decoders
In summary, these are the decoders that Movistar has installed at some point in its history to watch television:
ZYXEL NANO
ADB 2840
ADB 3800-3801
ARRIS VIP1113 (CABLE)
ARRIS VIP1143
ARRIS VIP5242
WIRELESS ARRIS
VESTEL
SCREEN FUSION
MOTOROLA 1920 – (Not valid for MovistarTV)
ADB 5810 (PVR) – (Not valid for MovistarTV)
Zyxel 2130 (PVR) – (Not valid for MovistarTV)