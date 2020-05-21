Since the year 2018, Movistar offers its clients the possibility of having a 4K deco. Although the contents are not too many, these teams arrived to prepare the future of Movistar television and the integration of content, as in the case of Netflix. At the moment, we have two different teams, similar, but with some differences.

Movistar 4K deco models and requirements

Movistar currently has several decoders, but the two most popular models are those that offer 4K resolution. In this case, they are installed for new clients of various Fusion modalities, although anyone is allowed to access their contract. The models are the UHD decoder and the UHD Smart WiFi decoder.

UHD deco features

Dimensions

145 * 145 * 43mm

150 gr.

Processing capacity

7000 DMIPS

2GB RAM

1GB Flash Memory

Video

UHD: 720p, 1080i, 1080p

UHD: 2160p 25 or 50 fps

HDR: HDR10 and HLG

Audio

Deco UHD Smart WiFi Features

Dimensions

145 * 145 * 43mm

150 gr.

Processing capacity

7000 DMIPS

2GB RAM

1GB Flash Memory

WiFi +

WiFi 802.11 ac 5GH <2 × 4 QUANTENNA chipset (QV940) Compatible with WiFi + access points (5GHz from Movistar) Audio

The requirements To see the 4K content they are:

Contract the Movistar + TV through Fibra (not possible with copper or satellite, or in devices) and a TV offer that includes the contents of series, movies, soccer … that are available in UHD.

Have a television compatible with UHD (Ultra High Definition / 4K). If we do not have any of these HDMI ports (HDMI 4K, UHD, HDCP 2.2 or MHL), you will be able to watch Movistar + TV but in HD quality. TVs with 4K upscaling are also invalid.

Have a Movistar + UHD Decoder, either wired or Smart WiFi, connected via HDMI 2.0 cable to a 4K / UHD compatible HDMI port on the television.

Movistar UHD deco price

In the Fusion Selection modalities or superior Fusion modality it is included at no cost for new registrations, but not for migrations or changes of other packages. This usually raises doubts and the operator clarifies it frequently. For the rest of the clients, the UHD deco can be obtained by paying a single rental fee. This fee will be different depending on whether we want to install it or not.

Deco UHD Wired 35 euros without installation and 85 euros with installation.

Deco UHD Smart WiFi 60 euros without installation and 110 euros with installation.

How to install Movistar UHD deco ourselves

The following Movistar video explains Step by Step the simple installation process of the Movistar UHD deco:

UHD decoder or UHD Smart WiFi decoder

Both teams allow viewing the Movistar + content available in 4K quality according to the contracted offer. In both models it is possible to access Netflix from the Movistar + menu, without the need to download the application.

However, the differences start directly at the time of connection. The first one needs an HDMI cable to the television and to the router with a network cable Ethernet, in addition to the power cable. The WiFi model should only be connected to the television and to the light, and the Smart WiFi router can be somewhat further away without problems.

Another difference is that the UHD Smart WiFi decoder includes the new Movistar + Vocal Control with which, by pressing the “Aura” button we can control the television with our voice. This does not happen with the wired model that has the traditional control.

Multi + to have several decos at home

This service allows you to watch two different contents on two different televisions thanks to the installation of a second decoder. The commercial terms are the following:

Total Fusion Clients and above

Monthly fee: € 0 / month

Installation fee 0 €

Additional decoder:

UHD decoder € 35

Smart Wifi decoder 60 €

Rest of clients

Monthly fee: € 7.86 / month

Installation fee € 50

Additional decoder:

UHD decoder € 35

Smart Wifi decoder 60 €

Other obsolete Movistar decoders

In summary, these are the decoders that Movistar has installed at some point in its history to watch television:

ZYXEL NANO

ADB 2840

ADB 3800-3801

ARRIS VIP1113 (CABLE)

ARRIS VIP1143

ARRIS VIP5242

WIRELESS ARRIS

VESTEL

SCREEN FUSION

MOTOROLA 1920 – (Not valid for MovistarTV)

ADB 5810 (PVR) – (Not valid for MovistarTV)

Zyxel 2130 (PVR) – (Not valid for MovistarTV)