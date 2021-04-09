Which one do I buy? What is the difference between them?

The Asian giant Xiaomi has expanded its collection of smart bracelets with the Mi band 6 or My Smart Band 6. With this new version, the brand updates its most popular wearable and incorporates changes and improvements with respect to the previous edition, the Mi band 5 or My Smart Band 5. But the million dollar question is, what’s new?

First of all, the Mi Band 5 activity bracelet went on sale in the summer of 2020, while its successor, the Mi Band 6, was announced at the end of March this year. Less than a year of difference between two devices that, at first glance, may appear identical to us. But if we look closely, we will see certain differences both on the screen and inside. That at the hardware level, but in software characteristics we will also run into some difference.

Deciding on one model or another will depend on whether you want to be up-to-date, prefer a cheaper previous version (sacrificing some function) or if you are already fine with the characteristics of the Mi Smart Band 5 compared to the more recent Mi Smart Band 6. Whatever your case, let’s see what the differences are.

The technical sheet: Mi Band 6 vs Mi Band 5

Photo: David Ortiz | Hypertextual.

The first thing we see about this practical activity bracelet is its screen. The Mi Band 5 model has a 1.1 inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 126 × 294. For its part, Mi Band 6 expands to 1’56 inches and a resolution of 152 × 486, but retains the AMOLED technology. Another change in resolution is the jump from 296ppi to 326ppi of the Mi Smart Band 6. A clear improvement in both size and pixel density that will help to see more and better the information displayed on the bracelet.

Next parameter to take into account: autonomy. ¿How long will my battery last?? Both Xiaomi Mi Smart Band models have a 125mAh battery. However, while the Mi Smart Band 5 model has a autonomy of 14 days, its successor Mi Smart Band 6 increases up to 19 days.

More technical data: both models water resistant up to 5 atmospheres. Both are compatible with iPhone and Android via Bluetooth 5.0. And, if you want to go into detail, both models have a 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope. They also both employ magnetic charge battery. The only difference here is the inclusion of a blood oxygen measurement sensor on the newest model, the Mi Smart Band 6.

In practice: Mi Smart Band 6 vs Mi Smart Band 5

It’s good to know the technical ins and outs of your new device. So you will know if he will be able to face your daily practice, whether you are a natural athlete or if you simply use it for health or aesthetic reasons.

But what interests us the most is to know what it can do and what functions this smart bracelet offers us. In both models we find a multitude of sports modes that adapt to what you are doing to offer chord metrics. In that sense, Mi Band 6 has more modes that it automatically detects. From the eleven sports on the Mi Band 5 to 30 activities on the Mi Band 6. Not bad at all.

On a health level, Mi Smart Band 5 measures steps, heart rate, monitors your sleep and alerts you if you are leading a sedentary life. It also has breathing exercises to combat stress.

What does the Mi Smart Band 6 contribute to all this? In addition to these functions, some of them improved, the registration of the quality of breath while we sleep. And also add the measurement of blood oxygen thanks to its SpO2 sensor (oxygen saturation).

Which one do I prefer?

More quality on the screen, greater battery life, new health functions and more activities detected in your sports practice. These are basically the improvements of Mi Smart Band 6 compared to its previous edition, the Mi Smart Band 5.

If changes are enough for you to opt for the most recent model from Xiaomi’s extensive catalog, go ahead. If you prefer to save a few euros with the previous model, very similar in functions, the Mi Band 5 still has years of life with some characteristics that make it a great smart bracelet in an increasingly demanding market.

As I mentioned before, the doubt may be in what new functions are you going to squeeze to the maximum of Xiaomi bracelets or if the functions of the Mi Band 5 already serve you. It influences that you already have that model and you are thinking of jumping to the Mi Band 6 or waiting for the next generation.

More on this topic