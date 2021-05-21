Which of the coronavirus vaccines should I choose for my second dose?

Pfizer or AstraZeneca? This is the million dollar question for under 60 years that they got the first dose of the latter before the protocol was changed and left only for those over that age. After a break aimed at performing the CombivacS clinical trial, the Government of Spain has finally chosen to let the vaccinated themselves choose which of the two coronavirus vaccines they want to wear.

Although each autonomous community will have its own protocol, in general it has been decided that Pfizer by default, but that people who want it can ask AstraZeneca, now call Vaxzevria, signing a informed consent.

The vaccination It will be resumed in a few days, so those who find themselves in this situation are in a mess. Which is the best option? This is what we currently know about each of them.

This has been the investigation of the ISCIII

On May 18, the preliminary results of the CombivacS clinical trial were made public. With him, the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) has analyzed the consequences of manage Pfizer someone who had previously received a first dose of AstraZeneca.

This clinical trial did not verify the effects of a second dose of AstraZeneca.

This is the only combination of coronavirus vaccines that has been tested. No experimental group receiving the two by Vaxzevria. And this is an important piece of information when analyzing the results.

The conclusion was that side effects they were practically indistinguishable from those obtained in other clinical trials with other vaccine combinations.

Furthermore, compared to the control group who received no second dose of anything, a large amount of antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus. Specifically, seven times greater than in the control. Here’s an important piece of information, and that is that in AstraZeneca’s clinical trials that increase in antibody levels was three times higher. Does this mean that it is better to put the second dose of Pfizer? It is not known.

It would be wrong to compare both results, since they are different clinical trials, with different methodologies. Furthermore, CombivacS is a small trial, with only 600 participants, of which 200 went to the control group and 400 to the experimental group, which received Pfizer. It is not a negligible number, but it is not comparable to the millions of people who participated in the initial clinical trials of the different coronavirus vaccines. And it is normal, since it is a job that has been done in record time. It’s not right or wrong, it just can’t be compared.

And what about thrombi?

We cannot forget that the reason why the vaccination protocol was changed was due to the addition of thrombi with low platelets such as a very rare side effect of Vaxzevria.

From the European Medicines Agency (EMA) It was mentioned that the majority of cases had occurred in young women, but that they had not found a causal relationship. That is, they had no scientific evidence to show that it was not a fluke. For this reason, they left it up to the countries of the Union to decide for themselves whether to change their protocols. In Spain it was decided to wait to carry out CombivacS, but always with an eye on not putting AstraZeneca back on under 60 years old.

Thrombi after the second dose are even much rarer than with the first

Now, would it be possible for the dreaded thrombi to occur during the second dose? Well yes, it is possible, but extremely rare.

We must remember that thrombi caused by vaccination with AstraZeneca have a component autoimmune. That is, it is the vaccinated person’s own immune system that turns against the vaccine and generates an exaggerated response that, among other things, causes massive clotting, which depletes platelet levels, while generating the thrombi.

It is something similar to an allergy, so the patient must have a certain predisposition. Therefore, if it did not happen during the first dose, it would be rare for it to happen with the second. It is true that there have been cases, but very few.

For example, the doctor Luis Corral-Gudino has made in a thread of his Twitter account the calculations from the data collected in the UK. There, they gave 13 cases per million vaccinated with the first dose and 1.7 in the second. It is the improbable within the improbable.

In CombivacS no case of thrombus has been detected with the coronavirus vaccine mix. However, we must remember that this combination has only been carried out with 400 people, so we are facing a very low number for a single case to occur based on the incidence data that we have just seen.

So which of the coronavirus vaccines is better?

CombivacS leaves a question in the air. Will AstraZeneca and Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine Mix Protect Against COVID-19?

We don’t know yet if Pfizer will protect against the disease, but it is very likely..

The clinical trial is not finished yet. It started a little over a month ago, so it has only been possible to show that it does indeed generate a large amount of neutralizing antibodies. But, of course, it is unethical to infect those vaccinated to see what happens, so we would have to wait to see what happens during their day to day. This has been done with all the clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines, but in them there were million participants.

Now, as Dr. Corral-Gudino also explains in his thread, it is to be expected that it will be effective in this regard.

We must not forget that by this we mainly refer to prevent serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths. None of these vaccines, combined or not, can prevent infections 100%. But if you avoid serious cases we have a lot of cattle. And that is something to be expected, since doses of two coronavirus vaccines are being mixed that have already given very good results.

So which one should I wear? Either option is valid. The recommendation of most scientific experts, as well as the EMA, is to put the two doses of AstraZeneca. It is safe and the possibility of thrombi is very low. But Pfizer has not been presented as a bad option either, since it generates few side effects and an adequate amount of antibodies. The important thing is that we get vaccinated and that we do not refuse to do so because of the ups and downs the situation is giving. If we did that, we would be giving a new victory to the virus and, with everything we have been through, at this point it would not be good for us to go backwards.

Read this too …