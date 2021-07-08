Which Nuestra Belleza Latina winners are Dominican?

. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: (LR) Clarissa Molina, Kassandra Fernandez, Jeisy Rodriguez and Francisca Lachapel attend the 5th Annual Festival PEOPLE En Espanol, Day 1 at the Jacob Javitz Center on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim / . for PEOPLE En Espanol)

Nuestra Belleza Latina has crowned queens of all nationalities in its twelve seasons. Among all her queens, two are from the Dominican Republic, crowned in 2015 by Francisca Lachapel and in 2016 by Clarissa Molina.

The winner in 2015 was Francisca Lachapel, born in Azua in the Dominican Republic and known for her history of overcoming and her character “Mela la Molaza” which left an impact on her followers and ensured her success in the competition. Lachapel lived in poverty even after emigrating to the United States. Due to her roots and upbringing, that humility led her to the triumph of being one of the most outstanding queens crowned in Nuestra Belleza Latina.

After winning the competition in 2015, Lachapel began his television career by joining the Despierta America team. The program Despierta América is a morning entertainment program on the Univision network. Currently, the talented Dominican continues to work on the Despierta América program and will soon become a mother for the first time. Francisca is awaiting the birth of her baby with her fiancé Francesco Zampogna.

In 2016, Francisca left her reign and crowned another compatriot Clarissa Molina. Clarissa was the winner and crowned queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP 2016 and is also from the Dominican Republic. The entrance of the beautiful young woman born in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, to Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP at the age of 22 was the most important step of her career. But her entry to the reality show was not very easy as she was classified as arrogant since her audition and almost Osmel denied her entry to the reality show. But he received a second chance from Sousa and passed all the tests and managed to obtain that much desired crown.

Play

Arrogant? Maybe, but Clarissa Molina took her pass Jomari dismissed Clarissa because she seemed too arrogant, but Osmel traveled to New York to give her his pass. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in the United States. Presented by: Chiquinquira Delgado, Javier Poza Judges: Osmel Sousa, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Jomari Goyso SUBSCRIBE !: bit.ly/NBLSubscribe Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina Follow us on Twitter:… 2015-01-26T05: 55: 32Z

Currently Clarissa is the host of the program El Gordo y la Flaca along with Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan. In addition to being a prominent television presenter after her reign, Molina has become known for her talent as an actress. The talented multi-faceted young woman began her acting career in the movie “Que Leones” playing the character of “Nicole” girlfriend of urban artist Ozuna in the movie.

Recently, Clarissa announced that she will soon be part of another great project “Flow Calle” that plans to start recording in March 2022 in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. In this film she will play the character of “Lia”, the best friend of the urban artist Farina. “Flow Calle” is an original story by Andrés López, known for being the scriptwriter for television productions such as “El Señor de los Cielos” and “El Poster of the Toads ”.

Unquestionably Francisca Lachapel and Clarissa Molina are two Dominicans who have surpassed themselves, they have kept working on television after being Nuestra Belleza Latina and have taken advantage of that opportunity by becoming successful women and pride for the Dominican Republic.