which looks a lot like ‘John Wick 2’

It is no nonsense to say that the stories we invent, in literature or cinema, are recombinations of previous ones, that the original point of view can only be revealed at this point and that even that already seems difficult. Thus, it is not surprising that scenes from a movie or television series such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, from 2021) bring to mind those of previous works. For example, those about John Wick.

Is what happens in episode 3 of this superhero fiction from Disney Plus, “Power Broker”, after Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) takes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to request information about the super-soldier serum from Selby (Imelda Corcoran), owner of the Brass Monkey in Lowtown, on the island of Madripoor.

A lethal order via mobile phone

But everything goes to ruin when Sarah Wilson (Adepero Oduye) calls her brother on his mobile, posing as Conrad Mack, the Smiling Tiger, a rather tacky third-rate villain who is not known if we will see in Falcon and the Winter Soldier or in some other Marvel installment. Then, the imposture of Sam Wilson is discovered when she calls him by his name, becomes brown and someone liquidates Selby with a large caliber shot.

Right away, as Wilson, Barnes, and Zemo take to their heels, the announcement of a reward of 1,000 bitcoins (about 60 million dollars) for sending them to the manager of the Brass Monkey is quickly sent to the phones of the thugs and hitmen by profession in Lowtown, who are everywhere and persecute them.

A price on their heads like John Wick’s

With such lethal circumstances and if one has swallowed the films about the skilled hitman played by Canadian Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) and his impressive fight sequences, surely you have remembered the end of his first sequel, John Wick: Blood Pact (Chad Stahelski, 2017).

In this movie, the mobster Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) betrays the protagonist and offers seven million dollars to whoever sends it to the other neighborhood, which is broadcast via mobile. And, then, his prey kills him in the New York Hotel Continental, violating the rules that prohibit aggression there. For this reason, they excommunicate him from the place, the reward is doubled and it extends to the whole world. And also a multitude of hitmen are notified of the matter on their mobile phones. Both times, as in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

