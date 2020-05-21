In the coronavirus pandemic, the main recommendations are to wash your hands very well and very often, not to leave home and avoid all contact.

But it seems that this did not matter much to some soccer players who have broken the quarantine because they consider it more important to do other types of activities. Here is a count:





PUMAS

In mid-March, some players from the University Cougars found it easy to get out of their confinement and go to play paddle tennis together, under the pretext of not losing their physical shape.

Everything was going well, perhaps no one would have known that Alan Mozo, David Cabrera, Sebastián Saucedo and Juan Pablo Vigón had gone to play, but Mozo came up with some photos of the meeting on social networks, which sparked several criticisms and a Strong attention from your management.





EDUARDO “CHOFIS” LOPEZ

An old acquaintance when it comes to indiscipline is Eduardo López, the so-called “Chofis”, who already has a thick record of misbehaving. In quarantine it could not be the exception.

Awwww kermoso Chofis is seen in love with his girlfriend at a street party during quarantine pic.twitter.com/ZWd2jWG0Nv – Ricardo (@ raf_1908) May 17, 2020

The Guadalajara midfielder was caught in the middle of the street listening to regional Mexican music in a kind of popular festival and without a mask. The video was uploaded by his girlfriend to the networks …. There is talk of a strong fine from his management.





GERARDO ARTEAGA

The passion for Santos Laguna defender Gerardo Arteaga's cars was greater than his responsibility. There are images of the footballer in the city of Guadalajara in a car shop and on a highway where drag racing is practiced. It was undoubtedly a long way from where I should quarantine.





JONATHAN OROZCO

Santos Laguna goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco did it the other way around. The goalkeeper did not leave his house, but rather put several people indoors to celebrate his 34th birthday, which seems more than a bad decision.

