Which insurer is the best on the market?

Mapfre, Catalana Occidente and Línea Directa: Which insurer is the best in the market?

Mapfre has started the year on the right foot. So much so that its price as of June just started is at the best levels for the year. Its annual advance reaches 21.79%. Also in the month, with increases of 8%. A sum and continues that according to the experts will continue to be maintained, despite the fact that the value has plunged into laterality in the last month. Its capitalization reaches 5,800 million euros.

From Renta 4, they are overweight the value, after results with a price target of 1.93 euros per share, which gives it a potential of just 3.5%. Among its strengths, Bankinter highlights its upward benefits, attractive and sustainable dividend, although its greatest risk, it says, continues to be emerging. And to all this, add its growing diversification, with its renewables agreement with Iberdrola, its greater international presence and of course the compensation from CaixaBank is at stake, which could reach 1,000 million euros.

Catalana Occidente is also experiencing a year in clear recovery. With good results in the first quarter of the year and as Bankinter points out, with a good solvency position, with a ratio of 216% and with a change for the better in credit insurance, which is experiencing, as highlighted by its first quarter results, a lower loss ratio than expected.

Their margins improve, despite the fact that earned premiums remain stable. In fact, until March it gained 25.4%, up to 122.6 million euros. So much so that the stock has been placed at its target price which is under review for the firm.

Good figures that lead the market value to gain 20.7% so far this year, with an advance in the last month that reached half a point. Lateral progression therefore in the last 30 days, although it places it a stone’s throw from the annual highs from which it is barely separated, at its next resistance by 4%. Its capitalization, with these advances, gains weight to 4,152 million.

Mapfre and Catalana occidente comparative price

Linea Directa is the last to hit the market, the first IPO of this 2021, although with a delay of one year in going out on the market due to the coronavirus pandemic. Investors weren’t expecting it to be a success and discounted sales for their first day of trading … but they were wrong. It shone with its own light, registering the seventh best premiere of the century, with a rise of 23%, no less. Capitalizes 1,740 million in the market.

In its first month of life it has risen by 21%, a great baggage, because the truth is that it continues to accumulate a good part of that initial advance and beyond with the closing of yesterday, 29%, after registering on the last day of May an advance of 6.5% in its price.

YTD quote hotline

On the technical side, with Línea Directa, without market travel, there is no way to compare. But in the case of Mapfre and Catalana Occidente, the Investment Strategies technical indicators place the former with 8.5 points and the latter with 6.5 points out of the 10 totals. In the case of Mapfre, the best is found in the upward trend and the positive moment, only with medium decreasing volume and long-term upward volatility. If we look at Catalana Occidente, the trend is upward in the long term, the total momentum is positive and the long-term volume and medium-term volatility are favorable for the stock.

In terms of shareholder presence, Lazard increases its presence to 3.195% of the insurer, with a market value of 56 million euros. And also Fidelity that reaches 2.04% compared to the previous one of 1.626%. Who has made cash at the first change is BlackRock. The largest manager in the world that has gone from having 3.09% to disappear in the list of first shareholders of the company. On May 21 it had 0.92% of the entity.

In fundamental analysis, the Investment Strategies expert María Mira considers that Mapfre “a valuation by ratios and low EPS forecast for the end of 2021 of € 0.23 / share, there is a margin between value and price. The market discounts a PER of 8.42v, with room for improvement compared to an average PER for the Ibex 35> 26v. Undervaluation also by book value (Mapfre’s PVC at 0.67x based on 2021e forecasts, compared to an average for the Ibex 35> 2) ”.

The fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies highlights that “the yield on dividend is one of the highest in the Ibex 35, Yield> 7.5%. Based on our fundamental valuation, we see an important gap between value and price, so we are positive with the value in the medium / long term ”.

Mapfre fundamental

If we talk about dividends, with respect to Mapfre, the shareholders agreed at the Meeting to distribute a complementary dividend for the 2020 financial year of 0.075 euros gross per share that they received on May 24. In this way, the corresponding total dividend will amount to 0.125 euros per share. At the end of October 2020, part of this dividend amounting to 0.05 euros per share was already advanced. In total, the insurer has allocated to pay its shareholders a total of 385 million euros with a charge to results. Its dividend yield exceeds 7%.

Meanwhile, in Catalana Occidente, it was agreed to increase the complementary dividend paid on May 12 by 100%. In total, 0.4057 euros per share out of 2020 results, which means distributing 105.85 million euros among the shareholders of the insurer. Before, in February, the company distributed 0.1588 euros per share as ordinary remuneration, the third paid in 2020. In total, 0.72 euros per share in 12-month dividend. Your dividend yield this year will reach 2.5%.

Catalana Occidente dividend

The third listed insurer, Línea Directa, is itself a dividend. For Bankinter, with that 17.4% of its capital that has remained and the remaining 82.6%, distributed to the entity’s shareholders with this IPO, after receiving one share for each one of Bankinter it had. It was a dividend in kind with a return of 22.8% no less.

Direct line combined ratio

Regarding its dividend policy itself, as an independent company that has been in business for a little over a month, the truth is that it has established, compared to previous years, a new remuneration policy. In 2018 it distributed 86% of its profit and in 2019 up to 97% of it, its ‘pay out’. Now that shareholder remuneration will be conditional on the solvency ratio II remaining above 180%.

As of March 31, after its last joint accounts with Bankinter, this ratio reached 266%, although adjusted after the extraordinary dividend of 120 million in favor of the bank before its IPO it stands at 208%. The combined ones, we see them in the graph.

