Which Indiana Jones, New Yorker discovered a cave behind her bathroom mirror

As if a New York City renter’s life weren’t already intimidating enough, 26-year-old Samantha Hartsoe experienced a whole new kind of freaky tenant story when she found an entire apartment behind her bathroom mirror https://t.co/aTZHwg5WLH – Curbed (@Curbed) March 26, 2021

A TikTok user discovered an abandoned secret apartment behind her bathroom mirror https://t.co/Kp5z9Js4oy – Insider Life (@InsiderLife) March 5, 2021

Samantha Hartsoe, a young woman trying to find the origin of the cold air that entered her apartment in Roosevelt Island (NYC), was very surprised to discover a hole behind her bathroom mirror, which led to a room or cave, that belonged to another empty house.

The surprise is even more unusual in New York, where apartments are often small and every square meter is used to the maximum.

Hartsoe documented his experience through four Videos that have gone viral on TikTok and made headlines on TV. “Curiosity killed the cat, curiosity is going to kill me,” the 26-year-old told NBC News. “I couldn’t not know what’s on the other side of my bathroom.”

After preparing, wearing a face mask and armed with a hammer, He found a way through the hole, despite the concern of his roommates.

As he continued his research, he found more and more of the unfinished neighboring apartment on the other side of the hole. After finding many garbage bags full and fortunately without spirits, Hartsoe He went back to his bathroom through the same hole.

“My roommates definitely thought I was going to be dead. When I came back they were excited, ”he joked.

Hartsoe isn’t sure why so many millions of people have been drawn to her videos, perhaps attributing it to a bit of shared nostalgic hope. “I think everyone in New York has apartments so small that you don’t know what you are going to find and everyone expects more space”, Hartsoe said.

After his urban adventure, he contacted the building administrators to report the strange and unsafe situation. When the story became known, the New York Post recalled the real case of Ruthie Mae McCoy (52), a lady murdered in her apartment in Chicago, where someone entered through the bathroom mirror, in 1987.

#FromTheArchives: They Came in Through the Bathroom Mirror. https://t.co/oPEbiuXNtj – Chicago Reader (@Chicago_Reader) March 6, 2021

@samanthartsoe seriously never would I have expected to find this… and I documented all of it #mystery #fyp #nyc #secret #foryou #apartment #storytime ♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren

♦