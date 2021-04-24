Which groups will receive 2 million plus-up or supplemental stimulus checks from the IRS this week

Since April 21 the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending an additional two million stimulus checks of $ 1,400 to taxpayers who received less time than they were eligible for.

The new round of payments includes a batch of 700,000 supplementary or ‘plus-up’ checks for people to whom the IRS had sent a check for a lesser amount.

This is a new batch of money transfer that seeks to compensate you if you did not receive your money despite meeting the eligibility requirements according to your 2020 tax return.

The ‘plus-up’ checks began to be sent from April 16, however they have an official payment date of April 21, according to the IRS in a statement.

The new batch will issue a stimulus check for $ 1,400 to people for whom the IRS had no information but who recently filed their taxes.

The IRS is also sending 600,000 stimulus checks to Social Security and Supplemental Security recipients who were delayed due to an administrative problem.

Of the 2 million stimulus checks sent during this round, 900,000 were directly deposited into a bank account and about 1.1 million were sent via mail service by the IRS.

The agency confirmed last week that it will continue to send more complementary checks or ‘plus-up’ week by week.

If you have not yet filed your tax return, this is a good reason to do so and receive the money you are entitled to from the three coronavirus support deposits that have been approved by Congress.

