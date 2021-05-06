Which group of people is still waiting for the third stimulus check and how many have already received it



As of April 28, the Internal Revenue Service has sent six batches of payments.

The American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and signed into law in March allocated about $ 400 billion to deliver the third stimulus check. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began sending out these $ 1,400 direct payments starting in March.

Up to april 28th the IRS has sent approximately 96%, which is $ 384 billion, of payments by direct deposit, paper checks and Visa prepaid debit cards.

The IRS has sent six batches of payments They have varied in size and scope as time has passed. More than half of the payments were sent in the first batch which included more than 90 million checks. The most recent batch included just over 2 million payments worth about $ 3.4 billion.

These are the checks that were sent in each batch

According to the IRS, the figures for the stimulus checks sent by the federal agency are as follows:

First batch:

90 million checks, $ 242 billion.

Second batch:

37 million checks, $ 83 billion.

Third batch:

3 million checks, $ 10 billion.

Fourth batch:

25 million checks, $ 36 billion.

Fifth batch:

2 million checks, $ 3.4 billion.

Sixth batch:

2 million checks, $ 3.4 billion.

What group has not received their payment yet?

The IRS has sent payments to almost everyone it has tax information about. The federal agency is encouraging everyone who is eligible, even those who do not normally file a tax return, to do so in order to receive payment.

Still exist millions of people who could qualify to receive payment from the IRSHowever, the agency has to verify eligibility and know where to send the payment.

The pending payments refer mostly to to groups of individuals or families who have not yet filed their 2020 tax return. The homeless could also be included among those who have not received their third stimulus check.

If you are one of the people who did not obtain a first or second economic impact payment or who obtained an amount less than your due, you may be eligible to receive the Recovery Refund Credit but you will have to file a tax return until may 17th.

