With the tendency to adapt its animated classics to live-action versions, the House of the Mouse seems to be taking another path in terms of animation, then we will list the Disney characters that deserve a spin-off.

That’s not new since, for example, the 2000 movie, ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’, which in addition to having an animated series, also gave Kronk his own film in 2005, titled ‘Kronk’s New Groove’.

So that Retaking that streak with popular characters from his latest films could show the story differently. and in passing promote some of their upcoming releases.

Among the Disney characters that deserve a spin-off is one of the most recent, Bruni, the spirit of fire in ‘Frozen 2’, who was shown to be the protector of the Enchanted Forest, however, was having some fun.

Squirt, from ‘Finding Nemo’, a playful and daring sea turtle that adores Crush, his father, from whom he has inherited the sociable and reckless character, his marine voyages could undoubtedly present multiple adventures.

‘Toy Story 4’ also introduced new characters that left many doubts and those are Duck and Bunny, fair stuffed animals that get along pretty well, a spin-off could tell how they became friends.

From the list of Disney characters that deserve a spin-off it can be increased by watching ‘Zootopia’, but one of the most captive was FlashThe lazy one who might as well be quite comical.

In the funniest characters in ‘The Incredibles’ is Frozone, who could explore married life among childless superheroes and finally meet his wife.

But, when it comes to live-action there are also characters that deserve a spin-off, one of them is Chip, a boy who was turned into a tea tacit, is quite adventurous, so he had great adventures in the castle before Bella’s arrival in ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

‘Mulan’ is one of the upcoming films that will be released and one of the factors that angers fans is the absence of Mushu so it is undoubtedly one of the Disney characters that deserve a spin-off.

And of the next releases that are to come is ‘Hercules’ and although he had an animated cartoon from his youth, we never knew what he did Baby pegasus in the absence of the demigod, a script that would be interesting to watch.

In addition to these Disney characters that deserve a spin-off, which other do you consider?