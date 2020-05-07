The European Comission has updated this Thursday the list of countries at risk of money laundering and terrorist financing. Brussels has included Panama on their blacklist, from which they disappear Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa or the American Virgin Islands, among others.

Brussels raised a year ago a list in which Saudi Arabia and these American territories were included, but this fact provoked criticism from Riyadh and Washington and finally the governments of the European Union knocked down the document, forcing the Community Executive to prepare a new one .

The Commission’s economic vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, has presented the new list, which is based on a new methodology and excludes the territories that generated the most controversy a year ago. However, Panama does appear in the document, which in Spain’s opinion should not have been included a year ago either.

In this specific case, Brussels has detected “Deficiencies” in the measures adopted by the Panamanian authorities to combat money laundering, for example to identify senders of unauthorized money or the absence of adequate verification mechanisms for entity owners.

The Community Executive hopes that the Member States will give their approval this time to a list that includes the Bahamas, Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Panama and Zimbabwe. These twelve new jurisdictions will join Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Vanuatu, and Yemen.

On the contrary, the analysis of the community authorities has concluded that Bosnia-Herzegovina, Guyana, Lao, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and Tunisia have corrected their “strategic deficiencies” in this field and should leave the document.