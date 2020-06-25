During the month of April, data shared by the Pew Research Center showed that most of the countries were partially or totally blocked from their borders, this in order to stop the arrival of travelers who could be carriers of the coronavirus; However, after the passage of a few months and the evolution that has taken place with respect to the cases of Covid-19, little by little the travel restrictions and blockades by the different countries have been reduced. This is an element that can motivate people to resume activities such as travel, even internationally, as long as the destinations they consider are safe.

In this regard, for industries such as tourism, it is certainly interesting to see how the world is in terms of risk levels for the disease now known as Covid-19. That is why in this day’s graph we highlight a map that reveals this level of risk on a global scale, this according to data identified by Deep Knowledge Group.

According to the information, the analysis of the source has identified that Switzerland is the country that currently has the lowest risk of the new disease, thanks to the continuous decline in cases that it has presented and the low mortality rate that it has achieved, together with the social, economic and health stability that the nation presents and that was evaluated for the analysis.

As can be seen on the map, it is the African continent where the most vulnerable countries are currently located, and Sudan, Rwanda, Mali and Chad are the worst-rated nations in this ranking.

In the case of Mexico, it stands out that the country is right in position 50 of this ranking, an intermediate point according to the results of the analysis carried out.

