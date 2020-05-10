The economic crisis that Spain is facing is destroying the country’s business fabric. Registrars and insolvency law experts urge companies with solvency problems to “lose the fear” of declaring bankruptcy, a procedure that they can continue to request despite the state of alarm and, if necessary, would be key to their continuity.

The vice-dean of the College of Registrars of Spain, José Miguel Tabarés, clarifies to Efe that although the Government has extended the term to request a contest until the end of the year, this does not prevent going to this route, adding that It is “beneficial” to do so before the situation worsens.

For Fieldfisher Jausas associate Elisa Escolà, waiting until the end of the year to declare the bankruptcy only makes sense when the company or businessman has “enough financial muscle” and presents a temporary liquidity problem caused, for example, by the current crisis in the coronavirus.

Now, those “financially strangled” that “have garnishments of accounts receivable or that in the future, before December 31, they are subjected to an administrative, judicial or extrajudicial execution, they must initiate the pre-bankruptcy or the bankruptcy proceedings ».

Only in this way will it be possible to “lift the embargo”, says Escolà, who reiterates that a moratorium is not the solution when “structural problems” arise.

From the conference “From ERTE to competition” organized by Lefebvre, the CEO of Ontier Spain, Bernardo Gutiérrez de la Roza, asks companies to face “a crisis of such caliber” with relative calm.

«It is worth reviewing the consequences of all signed contracts. From there, it is necessary to prepare a scenario as realistic as possible, with an abrupt drop in sales, and then try to save this initial phase, “recommends Gutiérrez de la Roza, who stresses the importance of reaching” agreements ” as soon as possible.

The stigma of the contest

Although in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, bankruptcy proceedings – former suspension of payments – are increasingly widespread, experts acknowledge that Society still has some suspicion regarding this formula.

“People are suspicious of the company or the businessman. He thinks that something has gone wrong and they do not notice that most of the time it is not due to lack of diligence but to the circumstances of the market, of the sector, ”regrets the lawyer, who highlights how this thought contrasts with that of the United States where it is said that “the businessman who has not had bankruptcy is not a true businessman.”

While awaiting how these procedures evolve, what is a reality is the increase in inquiries received by the bankruptcy public registry, which until a few weeks ago had doubled its activity.

This increase, indicates Tabarés, derives from the need for companies, SMEs and freelancers hit by the pandemic to prove that they are not in competition to request public guarantees from the Official Credit Institute (ICO) and obtain financing.

The publicity activity of the registry has also increased “as a consequence of the location notes of goods that the moratoriums-mortgage and rent-require”, while the entry of new operations, both mercantile and commercial, has been reduced “very much, exponentially” of the property.

More ambitious measures

The deadline extension to declare bankruptcy is only one of the measures of the decree-law for the recovery of judicial activity, which recovers the figure of the counterclaim and contemplates, among other aspects, not calculating this year’s losses in the causes of dissolution.

“We are in a situation that needs much more radical measures. I am not saying that they are bad, but they are lukewarm “, assures the president of the Professional Association of Bankruptcy Administrators (Aspac), Diego Comendador, who lacks an economic outlay in the Administration of Justice that includes” reinforcements of staff and courts “.

Far from the foreseeable rise in bankruptcy, the health emergency is already being felt in other fields such as the sale of homes, where “we are talking about 80% decreases”, highlights Tabarés.

However, he concludes, the “best thermometer of business confidence in the economy” continues to be capital increases and company constitutions, which “only in March fell more than 30%, and in April continued to decline”.