Facebook is going through a strong boycott by large companies that have made the decision after the refusal by Mark Zuckerberg of blocking hate speech on your ad platform.

The campaign called #StopHateForProfit It has been driven by mostly American organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, and Color of Change. They want large companies to stop their advertising investment in protest at Facebook’s refusal to moderate the platform and not allow hate speech.

The campaign explains it like this:

What would you do with $ 70 billion? We know what Facebook did They allowed incitement of violence against people protesting for racial justice in the United States after the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and many others. They named Breitbart News as a trustworthy platform and called The Daily Caller a fact checker medium even though both media work with known extremists. 99% of the $ 70 billion earned by Facebook is through advertising. You want to invest advertising on the platform, whose side are they on?

Large companies like Verizon, Eddie Bauer or Patagonia initially joined. But the campaign took on a much bigger weight when Starbucks and Coca Cola They also decided to pause advertising on the social network.

The great blow came from Unilever, the British-Dutch multinational that has more than 400 brands. Some of which represent a significant investment in advertising at a global level: Dove, Ax, Lipton, Ben & Jerry’s, Calippo, Corneto, Pond’s, Signal, Suave, among many others.

After the announcement, Facebook stock fell 8%. Soon after, Zuckerberg announced new rules for advertising on the platform. They will not allow advertisements that target attacks on people of a specific race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or immigration status. The surprising thing is that, until now, it was something allowed.

Although it is a positive step, it is far from fulfilling what the #StopHateForProfit campaign calls for: for Facebook to moderate, once and for all, hate speech on its platforms.

Companies that boycott Facebook

This is a list of some of the largest companies that have announced their participation in the boycott of Facebook. All have 100% paused their advertising investment on the platform and / or affiliated social networks such as Instagram.

Some of these companies have also stopped advertising on Twitter, for the same reasons: greater control against the publication of hate speech.

Coca-Cola Starbucls Unilever Verizon Hershey’s Honda The North Face REI Patagonia Eddie Bauer Upwork Mozilla Magnolia Pictures Birchbox Dashlane TalkSpace Lending Club