Which communities will lift the perimeter closure

This Friday, April 9, the measures agreed between the communities and the Government for the Holy Week restrictions conclude. Who opens their territories?

April 9, 2021 (18:30 CET)

Term expired. The measures agreed between the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities to restrict mobility on the occasion of the Holy Week festivities lThey arrive this Friday, April 9, at an end. This means that each region can now decide how to act and, although as a general rule, the limitations will continue to exist, there are always exceptions.

The communities that lift their perimeter closure

And between them, two autonomous communities: Madrid and the Canary Islands. From this next Saturday, Madrid ends its perimeter closure, so you can enter and exit without having to present a just cause. Of course, the Community has just announced that a total of 17 basic health areas and 5 localities will also be perimeter from next Monday, April 12.

It will also do it as we have said Canarias, although the insular case is more complex. Although the community officially lifts its perimeter closure, it will still individually maintain restrictions in Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, its territories most affected by infections.

For their part, the Islands The Balearic Islands have announced that they will also open the closure they maintained, but a little later: it will be from the next Monday, April 12.

Some communities, like Catalonia, tighten the restrictions.

Communities that continue with perimeter closures

Another autonomous community that yesterday had announced that it was lifting its perimeter closure, Estremadura, Finally has reversed. This was announced directly this Friday by his Health Minister, José María Vergeles, justifying the last minute change given the “concern about the increase in the accumulated incidence in recent days and after the festivities.” For now Extremadura announces that it will extend the extension of the perimeter closure for 14 more days.

The rest of the communities also opt for mobility restrictions in a phase in which the contagion and transmission of COVID-19 are increasing again. Andalusia confirm this situation for two more weeks; Castilla León and Aragon promise to keep the limitations at least until April 19; Navarre announces that until April 22 there will be no mobility either. Y Murcia and Castilla-La Mancha they will do the same.

The Valencian Community, for its part, it prolongs the closure of the community until May 4th, while Asturias announces it until May 9. The Basque Country, for its part, will maintain the restrictions in Álava and Vitoria, and in 25 other municipalities where there are perimeter closures.

On Catalonia, meanwhile, there will even be a tightening of restrictions, since from this Friday and until April 19 a district perimeter confinement will also be established, to restrict the entrances and exits of the territories.