which communities offer them in 2021 and how to request them

The new aid for the purchase of electric bikes and scooters. Equivalent to the aid in France or Italy, several autonomous communities in Spain also offer a subsidy for people who want to acquire one of these Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMP).

Depending on the type of bicycle or scooter, the amount that we can receive will be different. The different communities and municipalities are promoting these alternatives to move around the city and little by little specific plans are being created to help the purchase of electric bikes and scooters, in a manner equivalent to how this year the MOVES III Plan subsidizes the purchase of electric cars.

The first aid for the purchase of electric bicycles in Spain came in 2013 with the PIMA Aire plan. In 2015 they were expanded with the MOVEA Plan and in subsequent years the different communities have implemented direct aid. However, every year they change and unfortunately, few are the communities that this year have announced their intention to offer direct aid.

Valencian Community

With an investment of 500,000 euros, the Valencian Community started its program of aid for electric bicycles of up to 250 euros last year. A plan to subsidize the “acquisition of conventional urban bicycles, electric bicycles, electric personal mobility vehicles (scooters) and bicycle electrification kits”.

In total, during the period from June to November, some 4,000 grants were granted, mostly for conventional bicycles and electric scooters and to a lesser extent for electric bicycles. Minister Arcadi Spain explains to Cadena Ser that The Generalitat maintains and extends the call for aid by 2021 to the purchase of bicycles and scooters.

At the moment the call for 2021 has not started, although it can be consulted on the website of the Generalitat Valenciana for aid. If the characteristics of the previous call are maintained, to access them you will need to be a resident and fill in the accredited documentation on the premises. Once filled in, the aid will be discounted directly from the price at the time of purchase.

These are the aid of the Valencian Community to date, pending review for this 2021:

Electric bicycles, with a maximum amount of 1,400 euros: help from up to 250 euros. Non-electrified bicycles, with a significant maximum of 500 euros: an aid of up to 75 euros. Electric scooters, with a maximum amount of 450 euros: an aid of up to 75 euros.

Madrid’s community

Since last May 20, 2021, the Community of Madrid has set up a website for Zero-emission Mobility Aids. These grants are aimed both at residents of Madrid, where the purchase of a vehicle is subsidized, as well as self-employed professionals and micro-businesses that may receive up to 5 grants.

Madrid aid will be extended until December 31, 2023, so these grants will not only be available this year. With a total budget of 2 million euros per year, the Community of Madrid has the most ambitious aid plan in Spain for the purchase of VMP. An amount that will serve, according to the City Council’s calculations, for subsidize about 1,100 VMP per year.

📢 We allocated 110 million euros to # Cambia360, the largest aid plan to promote #sustainable mobility and energy efficiency. ✅ For the first time since @MADRID we offer help for the purchase of clean 🚗🚲🛴🛵 vehicles for individuals. pic.twitter.com/2AMZjUEfH1 – Madrid City Council (@MADRID) February 15, 2021

Madrid aid will cover up to 50% of the price of the vehicle, without accessories or taxes. These are the subsidized amounts:

Pedal bikes with assisted pedaling: with a maximum of 600 euros. Scooters: with a maximum of 150 euros.

Additionally, other types of vehicles not included in the MOVES Plan such as two-wheeled mopeds of the L1e-B category may receive up to 700 euros.

Madrid also establishes an environmental mobility voucher, where those who deliver a vehicle with more than 10 years or without a DGT label will receive a voucher of 1,250 euros to be exchanged in minutes of shared VMP use for two years.

What happens in other communities

Although Madrid and Valencia are the only two autonomous communities with the active aid program for electric scooters and bicycles, other communities have also had equivalent programs in the past.

This is the case of the Basque Country and Catalonia. In 2018, the AMB (Barcelona) offered 250 euros for the purchase of electric bikes of up to 1,350 euros and a motor of less than 250W. A fixed amount for the purchase and where the aid could be obtained in one of the businesses adhering to the initiative. An aid that this 2021 has not been renewed for the moment.

