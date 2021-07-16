Which color of bananas is the most nutritious, according to science



Green bananas are rich in resistant starch and are distinguished by their immense satiating potential. While brown bananas are rich in sugar and have great benefits to fight free radicals.

Photo: Benigno Hoyuela on Unsplash / Unsplash

Without a doubt, bananas have positioned themselves as one of the healthiest fruits of all time. They are practical, carrying a hygienic natural wrap that houses an impressive density of nutrients that benefit health in many ways. The truth is that we know little about how the color of the peel of bananas influences their nutritional potential. Practically all of us tend to look for the perfect yellow bananas and discard the brown ones, it is time to change our perception and learn take advantage of each stage of maturation of this unmatched nutritional treasure.

Currently it is normal for some convenience stores to have the policy of give your customers brown and somewhat bruised bananas. However, with the right information, it is a concept that can easily change, in fact, as ironic as it may seem, brown bananas are considered one of the ripening points with the greatest nutritional potential. Which removes from our mind that idea that the perfect banana is yellow and firm, on the one hand, it speaks of our food culture’s obsession with big, shiny and perfect fruit. Fortunately, little by little things have been changing, through initiatives such as Misfit Market and Imperfect Foods, who in response to this trend have positioned themselves as pioneers in promoting the sale of imperfect food at a good price. Also today it is more important than ever to avoid food waste, one more point in its favor.

So back to the bananas, so what “Pass the qualification” We want them to be a particular shade of yellow, firm but not too tight, and ideally not covered with too many of those pesky white threads (also known as “folem bundles”). The reality is that it is a expectation that beyond being unreasonable and problematic, is also completely out of place.

Does this mean that we have been eating the wrong bananas? Not quite. Generally speaking, bananas are healthy no matter what stage of ripeness we eat them. Not in vain are they considered one of the most trending superfoods due to their nutrient density, they are rich in potassium, fiber, magnesium, vitamins A, B6 and C. And an exceptional medicinal food, they help reduce the risk of stroke, they maintain strong muscles and bones reduce inflammation levels. In addition, they offer all kinds of additional benefits: they are a great ally to relieve irritation of the bowel syndrome, they benefit weight loss, they prevent kidney stones, they can reduce certain allergies, they are also a powerful ally to enhance physical and mental performance.

While it is true that brown bananas are very rich in nutrients, this does not mean that they are better. Rather, it is important to understand that each banana color will provide different nutritional qualities and, above all, depending on their degree of maturity, they can be used for different purposes. This is a wonderful aspect since we can choose them according to the dish to prepare or even better when we are looking to solve particular dietary deficiencies. We invite you to discover what each peel color can contribute to your health and culinary creativity, in this way you will always take advantage of bananas regardless of their physical appearance.

1. Green bananas

The greenest of the group rarely have too many stakeholders. It is typical to find a large tower of green bananas in convenience stores, which in a certain way are kept in reserve so that they ripen. They are notoriously difficult to open and have a thick, bitter, and somewhat waxy flavor. While they are not the sweet craving you might expect, are rich in resistant starch, which means they contain minimal sugarsThe raw granules of a green banana cannot actually be digested by the small intestine because they do not release glucose. Therefore, for those who suffer from prediabetes or who already have type 2 diabetes, without a doubt this could be the best time to consume them. If the taste is unpleasant, bet on integrating them into smoothies. They are also related to an immense satiating power, they are ideal for eating less and controlling anxiety to eat, therefore they benefit weight loss. The main reason is related to its high fiber content, which together with its resistant starch content and an abundant polysaccharide called pectin, makes it impossible to suffer from constant hunger. The only recommendation is do not overdo it as they often cause swellingRemember a green banana is a fiber factories.

2. Bananas with brown spots

At the other end of the spectrum are freckled bananas that they represent the conversion of all that starch into simple sugars like sucrose, glucose and fructose. We usually associate those brown spots with spoilage, and it’s true, it’s an old banana in a way. For more context: bananas last a maximum of five days at room temperature and a week if stored in the refrigerator. Therefore, they are the sweetest bananas of all, which in a way are a great ally to fulfill sweet cravings without having to eat a large slice of chocolate cake. Best of all, along with its undoubted natural sugar content, brown bananas are packed with antioxidants, which is a by-product obtained from the decomposition of chlorophyll in fruit. So they are a great ally for fight free radicals and of great help to prevent diseases, they also shine for their properties to reduce inflammation of the body. Its daily consumption positively affects blood pressure, reduces cholesterol, stabilizes blood sugar levels and even improves the health and clarity of the skin. A great recommendation is to use them for a delicious banana bread, it is the perfect healthy snack.

So now you know When it comes to bananas, not everything is black and white. While those perfectly yellow “like commercial” bananas do retain most of the micronutrients and are certainly more enjoyable to eat as table fruit, this is not to say that their other ripening points are negligible. The secret is in know how to consume them as the case may be, so that we can take advantage of its immense qualities without wasting them.

