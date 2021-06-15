Which coffee is better for diabetics



The moderate consumption of coffee can be a good ally for diabetes, the secret is to avoid the excessive use of dairy and sugar.

Photo: Gary Barnes / Pexels

Follow one healthy and balanced diet it is one of the main concerns of the diabetic population. It is no secret to say that sugars ingested with food are transformed by metabolism into glucoseIn fact, in scientific terms, it is well known that there are foods that have the power to raise and lower blood sugar. While some options such as ultra-processed foods, fast foods and alcohol, are harmful for obvious reasons, other products of daily consumption raise more doubts. Such is the case with coffee. The truth is that for many of us drinking a cup of hot coffee is an indisputable morning ritual that we take for granted. However the million dollar question is Do coffee and diabetes go hand in hand? The answer is yes, as long as we are aware of how coffee affects disease.

In recent years, numerous references have come to light about the medicinal benefits of coffee and at the same time, there has also been talk about the effects of an excess of caffeine in the body. The truth is that these scientific works have opened the door to more specialized studies focused on analyze the specific effect of coffee on various chronic diseases. And one of the main ones has been diabetes, in fact there is still deliberation on how exactly coffee affects diabetes because the research is somewhat contradictory. On the one hand, there are some studies that suggest that coffee increases insulin sensitivity and others show that this is not the case.

Among the most relevant findings, it is known that the genetic makeup of people has something to do with how coffee will also affect diabetes. Namely, certain genes can metabolize coffee differently, which can improve or worsen blood sugar levels. Finally, although we all know that diet is particularly important when you have diabetes; In the specific case of coffee, it is important to mention that not all people have the same tolerance to caffeine and it is true that some have greater sensitivity.

Fortunately, researchers have been able to determine how coffee affects blood sugar. And the powerful antioxidants in coffee have been shown to help lower blood sugar levels. The reason? They have the ability to stimulate the cells of the pancreas to secrete more insulin, in addition they make cells are more sensitive to the effects of insulin. In addition, there are several small studies, which have also shown that caffeine consumption can cause fewer cases of nocturnal hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes. On the other hand, in those with type 2 diabetes, it has also been observed that caffeine lowers blood sugar levels during prolonged exercise. There is other research that indicates that espresso and other commercial caffeinated products can cause a spike in blood glucose levels shortly after drinking.

Brief summary on the benefits of coffee:

It is worth mentioning that there are currently many more positive references about the health benefits of coffee, than negative and in fact the latter are directly associated with excess caffeine in the body. In fact, there is a growing body of evidence through different scientific studies, in which it has been confirmed that Drinking several cups of coffee a day actually lowers your chances of developing type 2 diabetes. Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee have been associated with a lower risk of diabetes.

Regarding the appropriate amount, in general we can say that most experts agree that four cups of coffee (the equivalent of 400 milligrams of caffeine) is a safe amount per day in healthy adults. However, new research published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, which was spearheaded by the team at the Australian Center for Precision Health, determined that drink more than six cups of coffee a day, dramatically increases the amount of lipids in the blood of people with this high intake of coffee.

Therefore the amount of caffeine we consume matters a lot. It has also been shown that in controlled doses, caffeine stimulates weight loss, increases energy use and suppresses the accumulation of fat cells. What is relevant is that this weight loss is associated with great benefits in type 2 diabetes, given the relationship between excess weight and an increased risk of disease.

So coffee lovers, you don’t have to stop consuming it just because you have diabetes. The key is in control blood sugar levels after consumption, is a great measure that will serve as a parameter to get a better idea of ​​its effects on the body. Also in the case of people who usually drink it in the morning, a good recommendation is to make sure it is part of a healthy and balanced breakfast. And the last recommendation is to bet on the healthier and lower calorie ways to consume it.

This last point leads us to the inevitable question What is the best way to drink coffee for diabetics? Although there are strong references in which they talk about the importance of drinking black coffee, we have to be realistic and understand that many people do not fully tolerate it due to its degree of acidity. Therefore, there are some good recommendations from experts, which without a doubt, in addition to adequate medical supervision, will be very useful.

– Be cautious with the use of dairy. It is well known that most have a high content of hidden carbohydrates, therefore it is important to bet on low-fat milk variants and watch the amount we add to coffee. Finally, these types of habits can affect the final carbohydrate count of the day.

– Avoid the use of coffee creams. They are very caloric, rich in saturated fat and in the case of flavored ones, they contain a lot of sugar. Also avoid whipped creams and calorie toppings, such as chocolate sprinkles.

– A good recommendation is to bet on unsweetened vegetable drinks. As is the case with almond milk, oatmeal, walnuts and rice. They are a low carb option, ideal for lactose intolerant.

–

It may interest you: