Which city has the most Rolls-Royces per capita?

We will not make you read much to know the answer: Hong Kong. But, a new question arises now, why? According to what was published in the South China Post, one in every 125 people in the former UK colony is worth at least four million euros. This makes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China one of the most lucrative economic centers in the world.

Well, a business magnate based in one of the special administrative regions that exist in the People’s Republic of China (along with Macau) ordered 30 new Rolls-Royce Phantoms for the hotel business in 2014. Stephen Hung, the protagonist of this large order, placed the largest individual order in the history of the British manufacturer. Stop and think about it for a moment. Each Phantom had in its day –and today– a starting price of more than half a million euros, before options, of course.

Hung, a former investment banker for America’s Merrill Lynch, bought his batch of highly customized Rolls-Royce Phantoms for the hotel-casino “The 13” in Macauin a deal worth $ 20 million (€ 18.3 million in 2021). All of those ultra-luxurious saloons were painted a unique bright red hue with gold trim, and came equipped with the diamond-encrusted double-r badges. That leaves us with an average of $ 666,666,666 per unit.

Interior of the Rolls-Royce Phantom commissioned by Stephen Hung (Hong Kong)

Cars with the emblem of the Spirit of Ecstasy are also the vehicle of choice for other hotel chains. The Peninsula in Hong Kong, for example, it is a five-star hotel that charges for a room up to $ 20,000 per night (16,500 euros, approx.). And not to detract from it, it also has a generous fleet of Rolls-Royce Phantoms; 13, according to the last count. Because What better way to flaunt your wealth than by driving a Rolls-Royce? Not even the most basic is suitable for most.

The real estate mogul and avid car buff Samuel Tak Lee, whose net worth is approximately 3 billion eruos, he obviously agrees, as he supposedly owns a Rolls-Royce Sweptail, a marvel tailored to just over 10 million euros, being one of the most expensive vehicles the world and certainly the most expensive Rolls-Royce when it launched in 2017; Now that position corresponds to the Boat Tail, of which there are three units at a price of 23.2 million euros.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail

In Hung’s case, most of the cars were later sold at a deep discount, a sign that the business was in serious financial trouble, but it served to highlight the stratospheric wealth of Hong Kong-based high-flying entrepreneurs. . It is often said that It is the place with the highest number of Rolls-Royces in the world per capita (aside from the company’s factory in Crewe), and also that there is enough wealth in the city-state to suggest that such a statement might be accurate.

As one of the most important financial centers in the world, Hong Kong is also one of the richest areas (ranked fifth in the world) and boasts one of the highest numbers of billionaires in the world. As we said at the beginning of the article, one in 125 people in the former British colony is worth at least four million euros, largely aided by its thriving stock market, which has become “a huge contributor to individual wealth.”

Rolls-Royce Silver Spur at The Peninsula hotel (Hong Kong)

The other side of the coin is that Hong Kong is also one of the most expensive cities in the world. Proof of this, there is an exponential number of people affected by poverty who live in the famous “coffin houses” of the city: tiny spaces (the size of a bed) that house up to 200,000 people per block. However, the bustling metropolis ranks fourth in the Human Development Index of the United Nations Organization, which measures the standard of living, education and income per capita.

And where there is money, there is luxury and almost obscene levels of extravagance. Inevitably, Rolls-Royces make up just a fraction of the family of supercars that roam the streets of Hong Kong. A walk through any of its public car parks will reveal a collection of cars that would not look out of place in an international exhibition. From limited edition vehicles like a Pagani Zonda or a Koenigsegg Regera, to Ferrari Y Porsche, they are just a common sight there.

