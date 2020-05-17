All fans of Middle-earth know that Amazon is preparing a television series of their favorite saga, which will be set long before the story that everyone knows about the movies and books, but many fans have wondered, What familiar characters from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will be in the series?

Many fans thought that adaptations of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ would never be seen again, until Christopher Tolkien retired, and It wasn’t long until the next big live-action project set in Tolkien’s world was announced., which would also be produced by Amazon’s streaming service.

Although it is only known that the central story of the series will be based on that account, which is told at the beginning of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’, who spoke about everything that happened thousands of years ago before the adventure of Frodo and his friends. While Much is still unknown about this new project, some key details have emerged.

Many fans were sad to learn that Peter Jackson will not be directly involved in the series, but on the other hand they are also very happy. As Bryan Cogman from ‘Game of Thrones’ will be. The first season of the ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series is expected to feature 20 sizable episodes, with New Zealand as the primary location.

Another topic that is talked about a lot is about whether some classic characters from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ would be seen in the series since Morfydd Clark has been reported to play Galadriel (the character of Cate Blanchet). And from what Amazon said about Galadriel being far from the only familiar face that could appear in the series, and that fans will be able to see various characters that they adore. Many think that I could see Tom Bombadil, Isildur and Elendil, and even better-known faces like those of Elrond, Sauron, Gandalf or Legolas.

At the moment not much is known about this project, but from the little that has been said about this series everything seems to indicate that the world of Tolkien still has a lot to offer to fans. Which character would you like to see in the new series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’?