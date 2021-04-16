Which celebrities were scammed by financier Bernie Madoff and lost millions of dollars



Steven Spielberg lost an undisclosed amount of investments through his Wunderkinder Foundation.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images

Bernie Madoff, the financier of New York City who was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, died Wednesday in federal prison.

At the time of their arrest, the fake account statements told customers that Madoff’s scheme had stakes worth $ 60 billion. A court-appointed trustee has recovered more than $ 13 billion of the $ 17.5 billion investors deposited in Madoff’s business.

His scam, which lasted decades, included hundreds of ordinary citizens, but the list of people scammed by Madoff it also featured numerous celebrities, from actors to sportsmen and politicians who also suffered heavy financial losses. Although not all of the names have been revealed, here are some of the scammed celebrity names that were scammed by Madoff:

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

The marriage of “Footloose” and “The Closer” whose net worth was $ 66 million according to the Celebrity Net Worth portal, he lost “almost everything.” Sedgwick said at the time that while she and Bacon weren’t financially destroyed, they did lose hard-earned money that they thought was in a safe place.

John malkovich

Actor John Malkovich, with a wealth of more than $ 45 million dollars, claimed that Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme “screwed up.” The star, known for films such as “Burn After You Read” and “Do You Want to Be John Malkovich?”, Filed documents in the United States Bankruptcy Court. to demand the $ 2.2 million that, according to him, Madoff owed him. Unfortunately, the judges ruled that Malkovich would only receive $ 670,000 from that claim..

Elie wiesel

Elie Wiesel, an American professor, activist and author of the 1960 novel “The Night,” also succumbed to Madoff’s infamous maneuvers. The Holocaust survivor’s charity, Foundation for Humanity, suffered a loss of $ 15.2 million. Wiesel, who is worth $ 5 million, had this to say about Madoff: “Could you forgive him? Not”.

Jeffrey Katzenberg

Jeffrey Katzenberg has produced some of the biggest films of the past decades, including Disney hits like “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin,” and hits for Dreamworks studios including “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda.” Katzenberg did not disclose how much he personally lost or how much his charity Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg Foundation lost. However, according to the Los Angeles Times it was at least $ 20 million. Neither Katzenberg nor Spielberg knew Madoff personally. They had the same business manager who made the investments.

Eric roth

The Hollywood screenwriter, author of “Forrest Gump” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” has stated that he suffered “massive losses” in the Madoff scam. About the scam, he told the Los Angeles Times: “The tragedy is the people who lost their life savings and their dreams.”

Sandy Koufax

Along with other baseball greats, the Hall of Fame Dodgers pitcher was on Madoff’s client list and lost an undisclosed amount.

Steven Spielberg

Famous Hollywood director, writer and producer Steven Spielberg, who has a net worth of $ 3.5 billion, lost an undisclosed amount of investments through his charity, the Wunderkinder Foundation. According to the documents, more than half of the foundation’s interest and dividends came directly from Madoff’s company in 2006.

Carl shapiro

Founder of the women’s clothing brand Kay Windsor.

Fred wilpon

Former owner of the New York Mets.

Mortimer Zuckerman

President and editor-in-chief of US News & World Report, editor of the New York Daily News.

Leonard Feinstein is a co-founder of Bed, Bath & Beyond which will close 200 stores in the next 2 years after sales plummeted 50% during the coronavirus pandemic.

Larry king

Emmy-winning American television and radio host.

Frank Lautenberg

Former United States Senator.

Norman Braman

Former owner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Former Miss Hungary in 1936 and protagonist of Moulin Rouge (1952).

You may be interested: