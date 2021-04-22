Congress has already approved the new Climate Law and, as one of the star measures, is the obligation in just two years that all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants have emission-free areas.

Which cars will not be able to circulate in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants in Spain.

It’s been almost a year and a half we advance it to you. The then draft of what the Government called the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan already contemplated as future measure the Obligation to delimit new low-emission zones in Spanish cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Now, the project is already a reality and It is dated: 2023.

Thus, as it has already approved by the Congress of Deputies through the new Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition, within less than 2 years all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants they will have to have emission-free areas, with the aim of reducing the use of private vehicles in its urban centers.

New low emission zone for all of Spain. Photo: DGT.

The measure, which has not been detailed beyond this information, will mean that the practice the probably ban on the most polluting cars can circulate through all these new areas. At the moment, it is unknown if they will be only the vehicles without the right to a DGT label due to their age and high emissions, or if it will also affect distinctive B and C as is already the case in some similar areas already activated in some Spanish cities.

Projects for as much as Central Madrid wave Barcelona ZBE they will become mandatory in all these large Spanish cities, in one way or another. The new plans will be announced in the coming months to improve air quality in the large cities of the country.

Starting in 2023, with the #LeyDeClima, cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must have emission-free areas. Objective ➡️ Reduce the use of the most polluting private vehicles in its urban centers. 👉https: //t.co/Ihi93aWH57#MovilidadUrbanaSegura pic.twitter.com/366dxvVxyc – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) April 19, 2021

In addition, as the new Climate Law, these new low-emission or emission-free zones sThey may only be lifted, and therefore not applied, with a favorable report from the regional government. According to the latest data, there are at least 145 cities that already exceed 50,000 inhabitants in Spain.

Another measure that also includes This new regulation is that all Cities with more than 20,000 inhabitants that do not meet minimum air quality requirements must also have such areas.