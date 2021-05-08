Which cars and which routes would be free of paying tolls

Who will be able to avoid paying to use all the Spanish roads? We tell you what we can expect from the next implementation of tolls on the roads of our country.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 7, 2021 (14:00 CET)

Who will pay the tolls, there will be exceptions

The news fell like a bomb yesterday: all Spanish roads will have tolls in the coming years, including secondary roads. Not expected stop surprising. And it is that to the taxes paid in the purchase, maintenance and refueling of our vehicles will have to add a “payment for use” that will make our trips more expensive.

The project has been included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that the Government has sent to Brussels and that, if everything goes according to plan, it will end up being applied as of 2024. At the moment, the cost of these payments has not been specified, but Yes, it has been clarified that it will be all users (professionals and non-professionals) those who will have to pay these fees.

However, in his appearance in the Senate Committee on the Interior (which you can check here) Pere Navarro has already advised that they will be established some exceptions in the payment for use of highways and expressways. To questions from the senators, the director of the DGT assured that “when toll is put on, some cases are normally excluded. The trip, for example, the diary by topic laborThose who have to take the highway every day to get to and from work are exempt. If not, we would crunch it. The obligatory trip for reasons of studies also. And you could perfectly put that granny to go to the doctor, is also excluded ”.

Who will be the beneficiaries?

In other words, in the absence of a specific rate plan, we know that those who need to use these infrastructures on a daily basis will have free access to do so, at least during working hours. Also for those who travel for work or medical reasons. And it remains to be seen whether, for example, professional carriers will pay a “flat rate” that allows them to circulate without making their activity more expensive.

But, in addition, there is another aspect to take into account. One of the arguments that have been made up to now for the imposition of this type of tolls is that of make citizens aware of the pollution generated for their vehicles, betting on an increase in other means of transport, such as the train, already contemplated in the new Climate Change and Energy Transition Law.

This could lead us that from 2024, the year in which the payment of these tolls is contemplated, those tolls will have a free pass or significant discounts. ECO or Zero Emissions cars. In fact, Catalonia It already contemplates these aid for its tolls, which are a 30 percent discount in their rates for hybrids and plug-in hybrids, natural gas and LPG, and up to 75 percent in those of hydrogen, electric or extended autonomy.

It is possible, therefore, that the cases of work, studies and doctors those ecological vehicles are also added, at least temporarily, with the aim of promoting its use, reducing polluting emissions and expanding its sales.