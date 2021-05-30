Which carbohydrates should we consume and which ones should not (and when)

Carbohydrates (also called carbohydrates, carbohydrates, or hydrates) are nutrients found in food, along with the other two macronutrients: proteins and fats (lipids).

They represent a fundamental part of human nutrition. To get us started, some of the foods rich in carbohydrates are cereals and derivatives (bread, pasta, rice), tubers (potatoes), legumes, fruit and vegetables, milk and other sugars such as honey or white sugar.

Are they necessary in our diet?



The principal function of carbohydrates is energetic. They supply energy to all the organs of the body, from the brain itself to the muscles. They function as a quick and easy fuel for the human body to obtain.

On the other hand, they perform other structural functions in the body and regulate blood sugar levels. They are also involved in reducing fatigue and muscle recovery after physical activity.

They also participate in the synthesis of genetic material (DNA, RNA), help in the protein and fat metabolism and promotes the creation of muscle tissues, Among other functions. In other words, carbohydrates are to our body what gasoline is to the car.

Are all carbohydrates the same?



Depending on the structure of carbohydrates, we find two types: the complex carbohydrates or slow absorption (they are starches and fiber) and the simple or fast absorbing, also called free or simple sugars (glucose, fructose and lactose).

Surely you have ever read the label of a food product and have come across strange names such as dextrose, corn syrup, syrup, starch, maltose… Faced with so much information, you may have wondered: What is all that? The truth is that they exist many different types of sugar and the chemical structure of each of them determines whether a type of sugar is healthy or not.

Namely, the sugar it can be found intrinsically in food (as in fruit and cereals), it can be released in processing (juice) or added by the food industry or the consumer (industrial pastries, sugary yogurt).

Must prioritize those that are intrinsically found in food because the rest of the nutrients that make up this product make the body use the nutrient in an optimal way for human health.

How much less sugars the better?



The World Health Organization (WHO) establishes that less than 10% of the daily energy intake (kilocalories) of simple sugars should be consumed per day. In addition, according to the WHO, “a reduction to below 5% of total caloric intake it would produce additional health benefits. “

Taking into account that the diet of a standard adult is approximately 2,000 kilocalories, they should be consumed less than 25 grams a day of free sugars. But these are only part of carbohydrates, so we should stop to think about how to manage the intake of the other types.

However, there are many diets that restrict or eliminate carbohydrates carbon. Consumers know it as “Carbophobia”. Surely you have ever heard the expression: “Carbs at night make you fat.”

The truth is that you do not have to be afraid of carbohydrates. Supermarket shelves are increasingly full of products that indicate “O% added sugar” or “No added sugar.”

How to identify healthy sugars



Does this mean they are healthier? In these cases, you have to value the food or product. If it is a food that has had the sugar removed to make a healthier version but, in return, other poor quality additives have been added, it is best to discard it from the shopping cart. Some examples are maltitol, xylitol, or erythritol. On the contrary, if it does not have added sugars or sweeteners on the label, we could consider it a healthy food product.

You also need to do reference to sweeteners (also called polyalcohols), which are food additives, substances derived from carbohydrates themselves, with a sweet taste and very low caloric intake.

Although benefits and risks of its consumption are still under study, research suggests that non-nutritive sweeteners may be possible food addiction triggers because its intake is associated with a greater preference and craving for sweet foods, an increase in the sweetness threshold to which we are accustomed to the palate and, with it, weight gain.

Slow absorption carbohydrates



The two main characteristics of slow-absorbing carbohydrates are that they are complex (They are made up of sugar molecules that make up long chains together) and have low glycemic index (They raise blood sugar levels gradually, not exaggerated blood sugar spikes.)

The benefits of this type of carbohydrate are the following:

Better glycemic control. Unlike fast-absorbing carbohydrates, these allow better glycemic control (there are no sudden spikes in blood glucose after eating). This is interesting in people with diabetes.Satiety. Being complex, they stay longer in the digestive system in contact with its walls and, therefore, send a signal of satiety to the brain.They improve the composition of the intestinal microbiota.Regulation. In the specific case of fiber, it can act by regulating plasma cholesterol levels, interesting in the management of cardiovascular diseases. Taking nutrition to the field of food, we can find them in whole grains (rice, bread, pasta), legumes (lentils, beans, chickpeas), fruit and vegetables, nuts (natural) and seeds, among others.

Therefore, it is important to consume slow-absorbing carbohydrates on a day-to-day basis and limit the consumption of fast-absorbing carbohydrates. Not only to regulate blood glucose in case of diabetes or to control satiety in case of wanting to lose weight, but for the prevention of other metabolic diseases.

A poor glycemic control it can trigger insulin resistance in the body. That is, the body does not recognize sugars and does not know how to act in their presence.

It is also necessary to consider that, in certain situations, as in long-lasting sports, it is necessary and interesting for him good performance include carbohydrates fast absorbing.

The importance of blood sugar spikes



The correct functioning of blood glucose is the key in these types of carbohydrates. The maintenance of a high blood glucose maintained over time (due to the consumption of poor quality processed foods) sets in motion metabolic mechanisms of lipogenesis that cause the body to store fat.

This, together with the increase in appetite when blood glucose drops again and the large caloric intake of foods with added sugar, increase the risk of becoming overweight (and its associated pathologies) derived from an excessive consumption of sugars or fats of poor nutritional quality.

Is for this that I know advises against consuming added simple sugars: white sugar, industrial pastries, sugary soft drinks, etc. In addition, it is necessary to emphasize that the version in which we consume a certain food influences the nutritional contribution.

When we consume sugars present in the food matrix (fruit and vegetables, for example), our body receives it and processes it from way much more beneficial to health than when we consume those same sugars, but added externally in the food industry or by the consumer. When we talk about intrinsic simple sugar, we do not have to make great efforts to limit them, since the food as a whole (fiber, polyphenols and other substances) is of good nutritional quality.

For example, an industrial potato chip can provide fewer slowly absorbed sugars than a potato with cooked skin. Some puffed rice cakes produce a higher blood glucose peak than cooked brown rice and sautéed with vegetables.

Ultimately, we will need more carbohydrates the higher the degree of physical activity that we do. As with cars and gasoline.

It is important to include quality carbohydrates in our diet and take into account our physical activity to make a proportional and adequate contribution.

Luis J. Morán Fagúndez, Dean of the Professional College of Dietitians-Nutritionists of Andalusia, Pablo de Olavide University.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.