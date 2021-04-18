Which car would you say has the best glove compartment in the world?

Answering the question is not so easy. Because, think about it, What makes a glove box special so that it can be considered the best? Is it the widest? The deepest? The one that can be locked with the key? Or the one with a courtesy light and a pen when you open it? Perhaps these premises are valid to qualify a glove compartment, but of course none will resemble the one we bring today.

Imagine that you are sitting, say, in a work meeting, or maybe you are waiting in the hospital corridor waiting for the doctor to call you, or maybe you are painting a picture of your precious car when all of a sudden, you feel the need to rummage inside the glove compartment of your car something you desperately need. It’s normal, in the end it’s part of the human condition. Sadly, in most cases you would be out of luck and could only suppress a sob of defeat while you long for a briefcase.

However, that would not happen if you had a Alfa Romeo 90. If you were the proud owner of one of these saloons, there would be no reason to lose touch with the precious contents of your glove compartment for any appreciable period of time, because the 90 is one of the very, very few cars that allow you to take your glove box with you. And no, we are not talking about an arduous process involving a screwdriver and a crowbar, but rather that the dashboard was designed with a removable glove compartment in mind to always carry it with you.

With the Alfa Romeo 90 the intention was born to propose a representative saloon, in keeping with the brand’s sporting spirit, represented at that time by the 75. This proposal resulted in an interior that introduced schematics and elements dedicated and aimed at a high-profile audience who does not disdain the entrepreneur who calls for high standards everywhere. According to this definition, there was even a configuration capable of offering a specific compartment to house a briefcase outside the trunk.

The dashboard echoed the style worn by Bertone at the time, and the upper finish was characterized by unusual “optoelectronic” instrumentation with fluorescent elements. The two-guide handbrake, also mounted on the 75It was quite peculiar in the 80s. However, the true cult object (now quite rare) was the “Valextra” briefcase that was placed in front of the passenger as a glove compartment, available as an option. An accessory that undoubtedly takes us back to a time where “crazy things” were done like this.

But this is one of those fascinating little details that only makes a car. On its own, the Alfa Romeo 90 wasn’t really that special: it was essentially a repackaging of the Alfetta that preceded him. That translated into a predominance of horizontal lines and a platform for executives. with front engine and rear wheel drive. And what better way to sell that business part than by having a built-in briefcase? There may be a similar or more practical glove box, but so far, it has not appeared on the radar.

Source: Jalopnik

