Which bulbs can help us lower our electricity bill?

The opinion of specialists opts for LED bulbs to save energy at home because they consume less electricity to produce the same amount of light as traditional ones

Climate change has made the preservation of the environment and the rational use of natural resources increasingly important issues on the agenda of governments, companies and even citizens.

The possibility that in a couple of decades the temperature of the planet rises 1.5 degrees Celsius and this causes phenomena such as mega droughts, storms or cold waves that leave thousands of deaths alarms many, who have begun to take small measures to Avoid this apocalyptic scenario. One of these actions is to save on energy.

In addition to using electrical power only when necessary and avoiding leaving the television or computer on without anyone using it, more and more people are using energy-saving light bulbs to illuminate their homes, which is perfectly understandable, because experts estimate that between 25% and 30% of the energy consumed in homes is destined to illuminate them.

Energy saving or LED bulbs?

Energy companies such as the Spanish Endesa, banks such as Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and even governments such as Argentina recommend citizens use LEDs (Light-Emitting Diode or Light Emitting Diode).

The reason? It is not one, but several.

On the one hand, there are the economic ones. These types of bulbs, invented by the Japanese Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano and Shuji Nakamura have an instantaneous ignition, unlike the low consumption ones that can take up to a minute to heat up and emit light.

Studies by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reveal that these bulbs use 95% of the energy to produce light and only the remaining 5% ends up being converted into heat, unlike the old incandescent ones, they used wasted 95% in heat and only 5% of the energy ended up being light.

They also have a longer duration and in countries where the temperature is warm, their useful life can last up to 50,000 hours, compared to 10,000 hours for low-consumption light bulbs.

Other advantages

LED bulbs also offer environmental advantages, because “they do not contain mercury or polluting gases”, they highlight from the environmental organization Greenpeace, where they also remember that this type of bulbs have a lower power (measured in watts) and, therefore, a lower consumption . These devices save up to 80% of energy compared to old incandescent lamps.

Good for the health?

LED lighting produces a uniform light that does not dazzle and is therefore less eye strain.

Its Color Reproduction Index (CRI), that is, its similarity to natural light, is higher than that of low-consumption light bulbs, so it is also recommended by medical groups.

In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, a study has been known that reveals that LED light helps kill the coronavirus. Researchers at the University of California Santa Barbara Center for Electronics and Energy announced in April 2020 that they had developed a device that uses ultraviolet LED light to decontaminate surfaces and potentially air and water that have allegedly been in contact with the pathogen.

Finally, there are aesthetic reasons that support the bulbs developed by Japanese physicists. These types of bulbs have more varied designs than low-consumption ones.

Not all that glitters is gold

But not all are advantages when it comes to LED lamps. The main disadvantage of these bulbs is their price, which can be between 10 and 20% higher than the low-performance ones, depending on the country.

Another element against it, especially in public places, is its impact on nocturnal fauna. Entomologist Steve Pawson, from New Zealand’s Scion Research Center, has warned that urban centers that choose to use these devices in their public lighting could see the number of insects increase up to 50% at night.

“Insects have sensitivity to ultraviolet light, blue and green, which explains why they are more attracted to blue wavelengths, which comprise a much smaller proportion of the total light emanating from yellow lamps,” he explained in a study published in 2014 by the Ecological Association of the United States (ESA).

For their part, Energy saving lightbulbs (technically known as CFL) are compact fluorescent lamps, whose main improvement over traditional lighting is that they are more efficient and much less polluting (Old fluorescent tubes emit greenhouse gases, mainly C02, and favor climate change).

Energy-saving lamps last longer than conventional lamps and use less energy to produce light. It is estimated that on average they use between 50 and 80% less than traditional ones. They are also colder than the classic ones, which allows to avoid burns and other accidents.

Although everything mentioned seems to tip the balance in favor of LED bulbs, companies and experts admit that the circumstances in which they will be used (room, size, etc.) must be taken into account when purchasing one model or another.