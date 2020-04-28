Tesla, BMW and Renault are at the forefront

Global data is different

A recent study has determined which manufacturers are the ones that have sold the most electrified cars – considered electric cars and plug-in hybrids – in Europe in the last year.

The electrified cars they have an increasing role in the market, also in Europe. For this reason, IHS Markit has carried out a study that determines which manufacturers have sold the most cars of this type – grouping electric cars and plug-in hybrids as electrified – in Europe during the last year – from April 2019 to March 2020. -.

The dominant brand during this time period has been Tesla, which obviously only accounts for 100% electric models. In total, the brand of American origin has captured 16% of the registrations of this type in Europe, a figure that increases to 20% if everyone is taken into account.

Second is BMW, which has approached Tesla by registering 13% of Europe’s electrified vehicles in the past year. The Germans are also in second place in the world, although with a 7% share and tied with the Chinese of BYD.

The European podium in terms of electrified registrations refers to the completeness Renault with a 9% quota. This drops considerably to 3% if the global data is taken into account. In fact, Volkswagen, fourth ranked brand in Europe with 8%, surpasses those of the diamond in global terms with 5%.

The classification of electrified registrations In Europe the following manufacturers complete it: Volvo –6% -, Hyundai –6% -, Nissan –5% -, Mitsubishi –5% -, Kia –5% -, Audi –5% -, Mercedes-Benz –4% -, Smart –3% -, Mini –3% – and Peugeot –3% -.

